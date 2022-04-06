transcosmos, a Global Digital Transformation Partner for Our Clients
TOKYO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on April 1, 2022, the company was recognized as a DX Certified business operator by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), after going through a screening process by INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGY PROMOTION AGENCY, JAPAN (IPA).
- DX Certification System
- The DX Certification System (no translation available: https://www.ipa.go.jp/ikc/info/dxcp.html) is Japan's initiative to certify companies that have developed visions, strategies and systems to achieve digital transformation (DX), and are recognized as DX Ready to drive DX initiatives in accordance with the Digital Governance Code set by METI based on the Act on Facilitation of Information Processing.
- Find out list of DX certified business operators here (no translation available): https://disclosure.dx-portal.ipa.go.jp/p/dxcp/top
- transcosmos DX initiatives
transcosmos will achieve high growth and profitability as a DX company that solves our clients' challenges with high value-added solutions by combining professional people and the latest technologies.
- transcosmos Integrated Report 2021
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/ir/library/pdf/2021/inte20211215.pdf
- transcosmos bolsters its push for comprehensive digital transformation service offerings (no translation available)
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/news/210604_0002.html
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.