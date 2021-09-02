TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. releases "Business Support AI Service," with which dedicated annotation trainers provide AI chatbot real-time tuning services specifically designed for B2B businesses.
Given that many companies have adopted the remote working model recently, employee support teams have been struggling to keep up with an increasing number of employee inquiries about internal procedures and systems. transcosmos business support AI service is designed to help companies solve such concerns and challenges. With the service, chatbots handle frequently asked questions, and dedicated annotation trainers manage questions that chatbots cannot respond to. To make chatbots provide automated responses to the questions they failed to respond to, the team will train and tune chatbots within the day.
Since its foundation, transcosmos has been providing BPO services that combine process and technology. Now, by making chatbots handle inquiries related to BPO services, transcosmos will further streamline back-office services.
Before chatbot implementation, transcosmos first identifies the challenges and priorities each company faces based on hearing sessions with clients and process diagnoses. Then, transcosmos AI strategists prepare necessary knowledge, enhance FAQs, design appropriate AI chatbot scenarios, define the scope of chatbot service, and finally implement the chatbot developed specifically for each business. After the service launch, transcosmos aims at making chatbots achieve a 90% or higher response rate within three months by effectively increasing AI chatbot accuracy with real-time knowledge tuning by dedicated annotation trainers and the self-learning ability of chatbots.
For the chatbot platform, transcosmos has deployed DEC Support, its proprietary developed platform equipped with FAQ and chatbot features as well as the ability to offer agent-based chat services. With its ability to centrally manage inquiry logs and company internal knowledge that would otherwise scattered across tools, DEC Support lets businesses develop and enhance chatbots quickly, and ultimately makes their users self-solve their problems with automated chatbot responses.
- Pricing
Initial development: Starts at 4 million yen
Running: Starts at 1.2 million yen
With the aim of enabling clients to handle inquiries effectively, transcosmos will continue to help clients in multiple ways, from implementing and operating the chatbot platform, to conducting analysis, all the way through to making improvements.
