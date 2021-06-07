TOKYO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has released "Chatbot AI - IQ Diagnostics," services that identify the issues of AI chatbots (machine learning chatbots) that companies use, and make the AI learning process most efficient using the results of its proprietary survey.
Today, a growing number of companies are deploying AI and chatbots to their websites and messaging apps such as LINE, but as yet, only a few are using such tools effectively. To address this challenge, transcosmos has developed its proprietary survey criteria based on its proven expertise in diverse areas such as FAQ analysis, bot scenario development, AI tuning, and more. And now, transcosmos has released "Chatbot AI - IQ Diagnostics" services that range from assessing the resolution rate and the quality of companies' AI chatbots to making proposals for improvement based on the survey results.
In the survey phase, a team of transcosmos AI strategists assesses AI's IQ (intelligence) from the perspectives of three key factors of chatbots, namely, "conversational capability," "response capability," and "question-answering capability" using the company's unique test. Per each question, the team performs monkey testing several times as well as visual inspection, and then judges the score. Clients will receive an easy-to-read report that shows the results of the diagnosis with visuals including AI - IQ scores, graphs and charts, and even a competitive comparison. Using the result of diagnostics, transcosmos presents a proposal for each individual client to make them operate their chatbots in a way that serves their intended purposes.
Service flow from survey to reporting
- The service is applicable to machine learning chatbots (AI chatbots).
- The service period from survey to reporting will be approximately 3 weeks.
- Price starts at 200,000 yen.
The significance of AI chatbots is growing rapidly as communication channels between consumers and businesses continue to shift to digital. transcosmos continues to help clients boost the value of CX with a service framework and costs that work best for them, with a combination of AI chatbots that provide consumers with stress-free services, calls, and agent-based chat services.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. In Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or services names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.