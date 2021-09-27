TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. and transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea), its subsidiary in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) have jointly launched Global E-Commerce Service, a one-stop shop service that helps South Korean businesses register and open their shops on Rakuten Ichiba, set up storefronts, create ads content plan, execute marketing initiatives, and more. The two companies have offered the service to their first client, South Korea-based bioventure company Nexmos Inc. (Headquarters: Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea; NEXMOS), to assist NEXMOS in selling its products to consumers in Japan via cross-border e-commerce.
The Global E-Commerce Service not only covers the entire processes required for Korean brands to open their shops on Rakuten Ichiba, i.e. completing the registration process, building online shops, planning content for brand storefronts, designing, and translating the website into Japanese, but also offers post-opening operational services including ad planning, marketing, analysis, and customer care at one-stop. Specifically, transcosmos Korea handles end-to-end operations on behalf of its clients, managing their shops on Rakuten Ichiba. The services include online shop development, customer services, logistics (warehousing, shipping, delivery, and inventory management), market research, ad planning and operations, website development (translation, product page planning and designing), and more.
As a first step, transcosmos Korea has begun offering cross-border e-commerce services for its first client NEXMOS, helping NEXMOS sell its Aptamin C, its basic skincare product developed and marketed by NEXMOS, and SELEX shampoo in Japan via cross-border e-commerce.
"We are delighted that in partnership with transcosmos Korea, we, the bioventure company NEXMOS, have made a successful Japan market entry starting with Rakuten Ichiba," Choi geun saeng at Nexmos, Inc. said. "We are grateful to all the members of transcosmos and transcosmos Korea. We highly appreciate your continued support."
"transcosmos has long been assisting Japanese shop owners on Rakuten Ichiba in operating their shops," Shoko Hashimoto, Manager of Korea Business Group, Overseas Sales Strategy Department, Marketplace Business at Rakuten Group Inc., said. "Now that the company has expanded service coverage to include shop owners in South Korea, we have high hopes that many South Korean businesses with attractive products open their shops on Rakuten Ichiba which in turn enhances the appeal of the marketplace."
transcosmos offers e-commerce support services tailored for each client based on their phase of globalization and local market strategies to help clients expand their businesses in each local market. More specifically, clients have the option to choose cross-border e-commerce services including test marketing that let them quick start a new business channel, distributor services where transcosmos acts as an importer and a seller in the local market, and e-commerce one-stop services for clients who already have an e-commerce channel in the local market. Through such services, transcosmos provides clients with end-to-end support to help them succeed in each market. With its one-stop shop cross-border e-commerce services, all clients need do is leave their products to transcosmos, then transcosmos will handle end-to-end e-commerce operational processes from opening a flagship store, shipping products into the ASEAN market, managing sales, to providing customer care.
transcosmos provides e-commerce one-stop services tailored to each client's e-commerce business and brand strategy to 48 countries/regions around the globe including Japan, Europe and the United States, China, Taiwan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, and Latin America. With the aims of assisting clients in their branding activities and expanding sales, transcosmos will continue to provide services that best fit each local market in the rapidly changing e-commerce market.
(About Nexmos, Inc.)
Nexmos is a South Korea based bioventure company founded in 2014, focusing on research and development of aptamer based technology in unique variety of applications. Aptamin™ formulations, under development by Nexmos, are extending aptamer applications into anti-aging, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and health beverages markets. Nexmos is also developing wearable diagnostic devices using contact lenses and microneedle arrays. These aptamer functionalized devices will bring forth a new paradigm in early diagnosis of various diseases including cancers, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. In order to shorten the path to commercialization, Nexmos is closely collaborating with government institutions, academia, hospitals and companies around the world. Based on the motto "New Value from New Idea and New Philosophy," Nexmos will continue to develop new technologies from creative ideas, bringing innovation to the market.
(URL: http://www.nexmos.com/)
(About Rakuten Group Inc.)
Rakuten is a Japan-based internet services company founded in 1997. Rakuten Group offers a variety of services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to many users all over the world. Linking these diverse services through a common membership and loyalty program, Rakuten has created one of the world's most unique and robust ecosystems. With the mission of "empowering people and society through innovation and entrepreneurship," Rakuten has become a global Group company and today operates across 30 countries/regions with more than 25,000 employees. For more information, visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
