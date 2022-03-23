TOKYO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has connected LINE AiCall, AI-powered call services by LINE Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Takeshi Idezawa), with AVAYA PBX in its contact centers via SIP connect (converts audio voice signals into digital form for transmission over the internet). With this framework in place, transcosmos offers a contact center service package that comes with a standard feature which routes callers directly to contact center agents when LINE AiCall fails to solve their inquiries. transcosmos is the first in Japan that has deployed LINE AiCall as a standard feature at contact centers.
Although an increasing number of businesses have implemented FAQ websites, AI-powered chatbots, non-voice services and other measures to their call centers to reduce incoming calls, there are still many users who prefer traditional voice call services. To satisfy their needs, transcosmos offers services that make LINE AiCall provide voice-based FAQ services to users who make inquiries via phone and then direct them to chatbot services when appropriate. If the FAQ services fail to solve caller inquiries, callers can ask LINE AiCall to route them directly to a contact center agent without calling the center again, and then talk directly to an agent to resolve their problems. By connecting to DEC Connect, the transcosmos proprietary API platform, the service package also comes with a feature that offers the option for users to choose chat support via LINE – the users' everyday tool.
■ Distinctive features of the packaged service
- The first DX contact center in Japan equipped with LINE AiCall as a standard feature.
- SIP connect with AVAYA PBX enables clients to make AI receive incoming calls automatically in addition to offering automated responses via a telephone connection, and seamlessly routing callers to contact center agents when voice-AI fails to solve their problems.
- The speech-enabled IVR prevents a drop in callers' CX unlike the traditional telephone keypad-based IVR.
- With a link to DEC Connect, clients can direct their users to a non-voice customer support channel powered by LINE app - users' everyday tool. At the same time, they can create links to systems and CRM tools they currently use.
■ Service advantages
Clients
- Reduce agent costs (AI-based auto-response and call reception service)
- Increase chatbot usage (guide users to non-voice channels from call)
Users
- Speech-enabled IVR services (instant access to services via voice, no need to select/push keypads)
- Extended service hours (AI receptionists receive calls after call center business hours)
- A greater CX (seamless handover to agents from AI)
The most distinctive feature of this service package is that clients can guide all users to non-voice channels including those who made an inquiry via phone, not via non-voice channels. In addition, AI receptionists will auto-respond to call inquiries after business hours, receive requests for materials, update registered information, and more, letting clients serve their customers 24/7 without depending on agents for call inquiries. What's more, with DEC Connect, clients can connect their database, systems, tools and services via an API connect feature. Ultimately, the service enables clients to build contact centers tailored to their needs, and boost and expand their services.
With the aims of offering pleasant services for users and making clients smartly serve customer inquiries, transcosmos will continue to offer thorough services from building, managing and enhancing contact centers and services.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
