TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has added 380 workstations to its "Namyeong Center" in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in order to accommodate the growth of business in the country. In addition, the company has opened its new "Euljiro Center" and has begun its operation with 400 workstations. Now, transcosmos has a total of 14 centers with about 5,000 workstations (about 8,100 workstations including on-site locations) across South Korea. Along with the business expansion, the company has relocated the headquarters of transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea) from the "Namyeong Center" to "Yeouido."
Since its foundation in 2001, transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services for businesses in the South Korean market, has been steadily growing its businesses in the market. Today, the company has become the leading independent IT outsourcing company in South Korea, offering extensive professional BPO services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the market.
transcosmos Korea has relocated its headquarter functions from the "Namyeong Center" to the newly opened "Yeoido Headquarters," and added more workstations for the center to serve an increasing number of projects. Yeoido is a hub of headquarters of major financial institutions and media, and is within a 15-minute drive from the "Namyeong Center." transcosmos Korea will promote its initiatives for saving fixed costs and streamlining operations by bringing together all headquarter functions onto one floor that were previously located across multiple floors.
transcosmos puts thorough infection control measures against the novel corona virus in place to its centers such as dividing each workstation with an anti-droplet protective panel, and avoiding 3C's (Closed spaces, Crowded areas, and Close-contact settings) by ensuring social distancing in the break room. Under the coronavirus crisis, the importance of contact centers has been increasing as one of the social infrastructures. With the goal of continuing business operations whilst controlling the expansion of infections, transcosmos will create workplaces where employees can feel safe.
Operating across 29 countries and regions with 101 bases overseas, transcosmos offers diverse range of outsourcing services for each local market including contact centers, digital marketing, e-commerce one-stop shop services. transcosmos will continue to provide outsourcing services that satisfy clients' various requests whilst respecting the culture and commercial practices of each market, thereby contributing to clients in expanding sales.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos Korea
transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.
Established: May, 2001
Number of bases: 14
Number of employees: 9,000 (approximate)
URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/index.asp
Download the sales brochure here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
