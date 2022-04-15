The renamed company offers solution development services for the Japanese and ASEAN markets
TOKYO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company renamed transcosmos Technologic Arts Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary that offers agile software development services in Vietnam, "transcosmos technology Vietnam co., ltd." on April 15, 2022. Daisuke Kamada became the CEO of the renamed company.
transcosmos Technologic Arts was established as a joint venture with Technologic Arts Co., Ltd. in 2014 and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of transcosmos in 2017. As an agile software development company, it offers solution development services for Japan and ASEAN nations. With many Drupal and Aqcuia certified engineers – both world-leading CMS platforms - and qualified PMPs (Project Management Professional), the company also provides serverless application development services as a certified AWS Partner.
Along with the change in the company name and organizational structure, transcosmos technology Vietnam plans to increase its engineers. By the fiscal year 2023, the company aims to go beyond Ho Chi Minh and enter new cities and open new sites. Going forward, transcosmos technology Vietnam will work more closely with transcosmos and develop platforms for transcosmos Group to deliver a range of outsourcing services (contact centers, BPO, digital marketing and e-commerce) in Japan and overseas. Ultimately, as a member of transcosmos Group, transcosmos technology Vietnam will offer the optimum One-Stop Services for transcosmos clients.
■ transcosmos technology Vietnam overview
Company name: transcosmos technology Vietnam co., ltd.
Representative: CEO Daisuke Kamada
Founded: November 21, 2014
Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Business: System development for call center and BPO businesses
Supported languages: Japanese, English, Vietnamese
URL: https://www.trans-tech.vn/
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
