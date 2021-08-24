TOKYO , Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has set up a new company "Brand Operations inc." The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences - both online and offline - based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
Representative: President & CEO: Yoshikazu Majima
Location: 1-2-20, Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Japan
Date of Foundation: April 1, 2021
Paid-in Capital: 50,000,000 yen
Business: Marketing support services
Official website: https://brandoperation.co.jp/
● What is the ultimate goal of Brand Operations services?
From website to apps, Brand Operations Services measure online customer behavior across all customer touchpoints, integrate the data with offline data, visualize the integrated data, and identify brand experience that triggers a change in consumer behavior. Once Brand Operations identifies clients' brand experience with the services, the company will then plan and operate end-to-end brand experience that consumers go through, from their experience on mass media to customer services, whilst maintaining a neutral view. With the ultimate goal of helping clients grow their brands, Brand Operations will evolve clients' customer communication to one that "shapes clients' brand experience" from one that "communicates clients' brands," and manage clients' relationship with consumers as a sustainable brand experience just like one between consumers and society.
● Strategic Partners
Brand Operations goal is not simply streamlining clients' business or managing clients' PDCA cycle. Instead, the company is aiming at achieving fundamental brand growth, such as creating a new brand experience. To attain this goal, Brand Operations will continue to enhance its partnerships with highly creative third parties. By merging the company's operational capabilities and partners' creativities, Brand Operations will untap the hidden potentials of clients' brand value.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.