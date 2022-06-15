First use case achieved with multisite deployment for eBay
TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has started offering a cloud contact center platform, Genesys Cloud CX™️ provided by Genesys Cloud Services K.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Paul Ito Ricci; Genesys), further increasing its range of contact center solutions.
transcosmos has been advising clients that managing multiple channels in an integrated way along with the customer journey makes a significant difference in optimizing communication between businesses and their customers, as well as boosting CX. With the aim of helping clients, transcosmos has always offered the right solutions tailored to the needs and challenges of each client. The new solution, Genesys Cloud CX is an all-in-one platform that allows users to manage voice, e-mail, chat, and social media channels seamlessly, and is also equipped with a range of self-service and quality management features, thereby bolstering customer interactions.
Genesys Cloud CX, a leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility, also empowers transcosmos to promote multi-site operations between Japan and other countries under a single unified platform. The platform also allows work-from-home operations, a growing need in the contact center industry and for organizations shaping their business continuity plan (BCP) and work style.
Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. IDC ranks Genesys #1 with 13.8% market share for 2020 in the IDC Worldwide Contact Center Applications Software Market Shares 2020 report (Doc # US48070821, July 2021). Furthermore, Genesys was placed as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaS), recognized for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.
transcosmos has already completed the first deployment in Japan for eBay Japan (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Managing Director: Jahyun Koo). Ji-Hoon Park, General Manager of the SQM Office at eBay Japan LLC made the following comments on the deployment:
"transcosmos has been serving our Qoo10 sellers with their multichannel customer support services in Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages at its centers in Japan and South Korea. In order to further streamline our global operations, we have been considering integrating customer relationship management (CRM) and computer telephony integration (CTI) systems. However, each country uses different types of private branch exchange systems which require separate development for each platform, so we were looking for a way to reduce development man-hours.
Recognizing our challenge, transcosmos proposed the deployment of one single global platform, which led us to adopt and renew our platform using Genesys Cloud CX. The platform didn't require separate development to integrate CRM and CTI systems, therefore enabling a swift deployment right from the requirement definition phase, taking merely two months in fact, and led by transcosmos team. The project originally kicked off with a goal to integrate CRM and CTI systems, yet Genesys Cloud CX has opened our eyes on how to improve our customer experience. We're looking forward to further expanding the use of the platform, notably by deploying chat and additional digital channels so that we can support our customers right away."
As a client's partner, transcosmos will continue to assist clients in achieving DX with our solutions that best suit each client, and ultimately help clients boost customer loyalty and expand sales.
