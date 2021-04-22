TOKYO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has begun offering cosmetic manufacturing services – the services that transcosmos has been bolstering - to I Criar Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Shinichiro Kobayashi), the operator of cosmetic brand "SiNTO." Cosmetic manufacturing (packaging, labeling, storage) Registration number: 12CZ200326
With its name originating from "SHINTO – permeate-," the essential factor for skin care products, SiNTO is a popular cosmetic brand that uses probiotics that nurture the skin microbiome. As a partner of I Criar, transcosmos provides I Criar with diverse cosmetic manufacturing operations services at its warehouse such as changing the mix of cosmetic product bundles and more. Going forward, transcosmos will provide not only I Criar but also to many more cosmetics brands with an extensive range of services including both domestic and international shipping.
transcosmos obtained a cosmetic manufacturing license in November 2020 at its "E-Commerce One-Stop Center Kita-Kashiwa," its logistics center specifically designed for e-commerce business. Since then, the company has been offering an end-to-end cosmetics distribution processing service, including packaging, labeling, storage and all other operations that fall under the category of cosmetics manufacturing.
- About I Criar Co., Ltd.
I Criar was founded as an affiliate of Holon System Co., Ltd., succeeding Holon System's cosmetics business. With "I" representing both "I - myself" and "Love - I in Japanese" and "Criar" "creative" and "clear," I Criar aims to be a company that enables customers to "create myself (I)," "create love (I)," and "make myself beautiful and healthy." Under this commitment, I Criar disseminates the appeal of "safe, secure, and high quality" MADE IN JAPAN products to the world via its SiNTO brand. Visit SiNTO website here (no translation available): https://sinto-cosme.jp/
- About transcosmos e-commerce support services
Recognizing the e-commerce market expansion, transcosmos offers a variety of service menus to assist clients in expanding e-commerce sales, and launching and rebuilding their e-commerce business, taking into consideration the size and the positioning of the business within their company. With its end-to-end services from providing consultation, to developing e-commerce systems, to defining operations to outsource, to developing marketing strategies, to customer support, to delivery, transcosmos helps clients succeed in their e-commerce business.
- E-Commerce One-Stop Center Kita-Kashiwa basic information
Address: LOGIPORT Kita Kashiwa, 13-1 Matsugasaki Nitta, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba, Japan
Access: By train: 6 minutes' walk from JR Jyoban line "Kita Kashiwa Station"
By car: Near National Route 16 / along National Route 6, approximately 6 km from Kashiwa interchange on the Joban Expressway
Usable area (after extension): 4,110 tsubo
Security: ISO27001 certification (information security managers stationed, indoor security cameras, 24/7 security guards)
Facilities / equipment: Warehouse Management System (WMS), handy terminals, automated material handling systems (automatic case sealers, automatic labelers), shrink wrap machines, air cushion machines, etc.
Visit here for E-Commerce One-Stop Center Kita-Kashiwa: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/ec/one-stop.html
(About EC-X)
transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers best solutions that address specific challenges each client faces.
Visit here for EC-X special website (no translation available): https://transcosmos-ecx.jp/
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
