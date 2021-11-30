TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that transcosmos Taiwan inc. (Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan; General Manager: Shunsuke Matsuda; Hereinafter referred to as "transcosmos Taiwan"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, will relocate its headquarters on December 1, 2021. Making approximately 80% of its new office a free address workspace, transcosmos Taiwan will adapt to new workstyles by creating an office that meets the changing times.
■ transcosmos Taiwan Overview
Name: transcosmos Taiwan inc. (台灣特思爾大宇宙股份有限公司)
Representative: General Manager Shunsuke Matsuda
Location: Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Number of employees: 100
Business: Digital marketing services, e-commerce one-stop services, and contact center services
Founded in September, 2016, transcosmos Taiwan has established its unique market position focusing on digital, with both strong sales skills in e-commerce and branding capabilities. Today, the company provides clients with diverse services including e-commerce one-stop services, digital marketing and contact centers.
The distinctive characteristic of its e-commerce one-stop services is that the services cover end-to-end processes from building & operating e-commerce websites, connecting payment and logistics, providing customer services, to marketing promotions, enabling companies to sell their products to consumers in Taiwan without having a local presence in the market. To date, transcosmos Taiwan has contributed to many Japanese clients in boosting their brand recognition and expanding their e-commerce sales by assisting the companies in carrying out cross-border e-commerce, entering the local market, operating e-commerce websites, and executing marketing initiatives.
With regard to its contact center services, transcosmos Taiwan opened Jiangzicui Center in New Taipei City, a center designed to offer contact center services in October 2018. Since then, the company has been offering a wide range of services such as inbound and outbound services including order taking, after-sales service, recall management, telesales and research, as well as bot and agent-based chat services. And in September 2020, the company began offering Work From Home Contact Center Services, making 100% of its agents work from home under the Covid-19 crisis. Going forward, transcosmos Taiwan will not only ensure business continuity and service quality using their hybrid model, which blends agents working from centers and from home, but also flexibly adapt to workstyle options that match the needs of the times.
Building on proven records in marketing services as well as know-how of building and operating contact centers acquired in Japan and countries around the world, transcosmos Taiwan will continue to provide a wide range of services that are tailored to the Taiwanese market.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
