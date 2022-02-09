TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, was once again awarded a five-star rating as TMALL Service Partner for the second half of 2021 by TMALL, the largest online marketplace in China, on January 17, 2022.
To recognize service companies with excellent operational capabilities, TMALL evaluates its service partner companies that provide e-commerce operations services on its platforms every six months. Under the TMALL star rating program, service partners are evaluated on their capabilities based on five evaluation standards, namely, "product management," "consumer operations," "brand's share of consumers' mind," "multichannel operations," and "CX (customer experience)." Highly recognized for their high-quality operations services and consumer operations capabilities, transcosmos China was named a Five-star TMALL Service Partner again. This marks the sixth consecutive year that transcosmos China won the award since 2016.
transcosmos's two capital and business partners in China, Shanghai SPOT (commonly known as UNQ) and Shandong Ya Nuoda E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (commonly known as Magic Panda), both e-commerce service operators, also achieved excellent results. UNQ, an e-commerce operations agency that specializes primarily in world-renowned cosmetics, personal care, and baby & kids brands' items, received a five star rating once again. And Magic Panda, an e-commerce store operations service provider specializing in fashion brand items, won a four star rating.
transcosmos China, a certified service partner of Alibaba Brand Databank and Alimama (*), earned additional two certifications from Alibaba Group in 2021, namely, TMALL Baby Awards "Best Data Service Provider", and Alibaba New Customer Acquisition Strategy Service Provider. Putting in place an analytics team and a uni marketing team both with a wealth of experience and expertise in respective fields, transcosmos China assists brands in delivering integrated marketing, and developing and executing marketing initiatives, all based on their target customers' buying habits. Ultimately, transcosmos China underpins clients' success in expanding their sales.
Building on its e-commerce business, transcosmos will continue to contribute to many more clients in expanding their sales.
(*) Alimama is Alibaba Group's online marketing technology platform.
■ transcosmos history in China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 22 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Neijiang, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business outsourcing including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.
transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and Douyin, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), cosmetics, apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.
