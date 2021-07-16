TOKYO , July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that UNQ Holdings Limited. 優趣匯控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability; Chairman: Wang Yong; "UNQ HD"), the parent company of UNQ (Shanghai) Supply Chain Management Co.,Ltd 優趣匯（上海）供応鏈管理有限公司 (Headquarters: Shanghai; "UNQ"), a leading e-commerce business solutions provider and an equity-affiliate of transcosmos, launches its IPO in HKEX main board on July 12, 2021 (stock code: 2177). transcosmos has acquired the shares of UNQ from 2014, and its ownership ratio in UNQ HD will be approximately 34.52% immediately after the listing.
UNQ's e-commerce business in China market covers online store operations, branding, digital marketing, customer services, and fulfillment. UNQ runs both domestic e-commerce and cross-border e-commerce businesses on mainstream and emerging e-commerce platforms such as Tmall, 京東 (JD.com), Kaola, RED (小紅書), Pinduoduo (拼多多), and more. As of the end of June, 2021, the company operated a total of 88 online stores and provied e-commerce solutions to 66 brands , among which 58 were from Japan.
According to a major Chinese consulting company 灼識諮詢 (CIC) report, the market size of the Japanese-branded FMCG that includes cosmetics and personal care products reached RMB73.3 billion (approximately JPY1.2 trillion , Calculated at 1 CNY = 17 JPY, the same applies hereafter) in the China e-commerce market in 2019, and UNQ ranked first among e-commerce solutions providers in China in terms of GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) with a market share of 5.5%.
According to CIC report, the market size of the imported brand segment in Chinae-commerce market is expected to increase to RMB829.3 billion (approximately JPY14 trillion)in 2024. Making the most of funds raised from the IPO, UNQ intends to further expand its business by focusing on cosmetics, personal care, and healthcare business.
UNQ Group overview
Representative: Wang Yong
Founded: 2010
Business: e-commerce business for the China market
Employees: 732 (as of December 31, 2020)
Principle locations: Shanghai (China headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Tokyo, Hong Kong
URL http://www.youquhui.com/En
transcosmos supports companies expanding from Japan to China market by providing e-commerce services in line with the local market In partnership with UNQ, we will continue to strengthen our alliance with UNQ, and strongly promote a direct sales model that sells the excellent products of our client to the China market.
