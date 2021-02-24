NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital platform and best-in-class carrier network, today announced new TMS integration partnerships with logistics market leaders including FreightPOP, project44, Recon Logistics, SwanLeap, and UROUTE.
These partnerships further strengthen Transfix's ability to customize freight solutions for shippers of all sizes through technology integrations that deliver increased efficiency and decreased costs through automation – whether via partner integrations, EDI integrations, or its proprietary TrueView TMS software built for small and mid-sized shippers.
Now, users of FreightPOP, project44, Recon Logistics, SwanLeap, and UROUTE can powerfully enhance their operations with fully automated access to Transfix's instant pricing capabilities, guaranteed capacity, and high quality, reliable carrier network, all directly within their existing TMS of choice. Through the API integrations, shippers can accelerate complex, time consuming workflows and gain visibility and access to fair market rates and capacity in real-time.
"Our core focus is always finding ways to meet shippers where they are and maximize our delivered value," said Jason Langhoff, Head of Partnerships at Transfix. "By partnering with some of the most innovative logistics software companies, Transfix empowers shippers to execute freight most cost-effectively within the platforms they already use every day, offering yet another way for brands to more intelligently move freight."
These new TMS integration partnerships reflect continued momentum and product innovation, and align with the company's vision to build the most connected and intelligent freight platform. Earlier this month, Transfix announced significant enhancements to Fleet Planner, a free online tool that provides small- and mid-sized carriers access to a centralized platform that features direct booking and automated communications, among other capabilities. In January, Transfix announced the launch of TrueView TMS, its proprietary transportation management system, and in December, surpassed 400% annual growth for its drop freight business.
About Transfix
Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit http://www.transfix.io.
Media Contact
Molly George, Kickstand Communications, 512.686.6405, transfix@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Transfix