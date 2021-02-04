NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital freight platform and best-in-class carrier network, today announced key enhancements to Fleet Planner, its free, online tool that grants small and mid-sized carriers access to a centralized platform for managing fleets, streamlining operations, and ultimately scaling their businesses.
Much like the initial rollout of Fleet Planner, Fleet Planner 2.0 will solve specific pain points experienced by small and mid-sized carriers, which account for close to 90% of the country's carrier base. However, most carriers in this segment still rely on strenuous, manual load booking processes and lack visibility into where their loads are in real-time -- not only increasing the risk of missing loads, but hindering their ability to book additional loads easily, and grow and scale to competitors.
"The second phase of Fleet Planner reflects our ongoing commitment to driving superior solutions for our partners across the supply chain. With this powerful update, small and mid-sized carriers can not only manage and centralize, but also grow their businesses," said Lily Shen, CEO and President of Transfix. "Fleet Planner 2.0 represents the next build out in our robust ecosystem of technology solutions for our partners, unlocking massive opportunity for efficiency and scale."
Most notably, carriers using Fleet Planner now have the power to seamlessly book loads directly in the platform. This directly impacts carrier profitability and driver take-home pay. Simply put, carriers and drivers in the Transfix network now have the opportunity to make more money. With Fleet Planner 2.0, carriers can also tap into new tools that automates communications. These features will be available alongside the mobile-friendly fleet management capabilities offered in the initial Fleet Planner rollout.
Key new additions to the platform include:
- Direct Booking: Dispatchers can now bypass the hassle of managing multiple load boards by directly booking Transfix loads - and even backhauls - in just a few clicks.
- Driver-Led Status Updates: Fleet Planner now provides the ability to automatically prompt drivers for load status updates via mobile text, alleviating tedious back and forth communications between dispatchers and drivers.
- Automated Customer Communication (launching 2/9): For the first time in fleet management software history, dispatchers can send automatic, real-time updates to the end customer, allowing carriers to proactively manage expectations and ultimately enhance relationships with shipping partners.
Small carriers have already taken advantage of the new capabilities offered in Fleet Planner 2.0 and have experienced dramatic impacts on their operations. "Ever since I started using Fleet Planner, it's been heaven-sent," said Gary S., Dispatcher and Operations Manager of a small fleet. "I don't have to worry about where my trucks are. I was missing a lot of loads, misinformed of where my truck was, but when I started using Fleet Planner, my life got ten times easier. Somebody's calling me about a load, now I go to Fleet Planner and look. The ease of use on this platform is way better than what I've seen on other platforms."
The Fleet Planner product roadmap includes more soon-to-be-announced capabilities, including allowing carriers to directly integrate with the most commonly used accounting software creating seamless end-to-end fleet management. The rollout of Fleet Planner 2.0 fits into Transfix's long-term vision of building the most connected and intelligent freight platform in the world, and comes on the heels of an explosive year of growth for the business. In January, Transfix announced the launch of TrueView TMS, a modern and flexible transportation management system for small and mid-sized shippers. In December, the company announced it surpassed 400% annual growth for its drop freight business.
For more information or to sign up for Fleet Planner 2.0 for free, visit https://transfix.io/fleetplanner/.
About Transfix
Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit http://www.transfix.io.
