CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's new 3 NPT Heavy Duty Threaded Line Vac™ is a powerful in-line conveyor that transports high volumes of material through ordinary pipe. Designed for rugged, industrial applications, it is made of a hardened alloy to prevent premature wear when transporting abrasive or heavy materials like garnet, glass, sand, shot blast, tumbling media or metal fittings. These units feature large throat diameters that make it possible to convey more material over long vertical and horizontal lengths. The conveying rate is typically twice that of ordinary air powered conveyors.
Heavy Duty Threaded Line Vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air through directed nozzles to produce a vacuum on one end and high output flows on the other with instantaneous response. Utilizing a pressure regulator, conveyance rate can be finely tuned to suit the needs of your application. There are no moving parts to wear out and no electricity is required.
Seven sizes from 3/4 NPT to 3 NPT fit standard pipe and coupling sizes. Additional models made from aluminum, 303SS and 316SS are also available in eleven sizes, with or without threads. Sanitary flange models from 1-1/2 inch to 3 inch are also available. All EXAIR Line Vacs are CE compliant, meet OSHA pressure requirements, and are ready to ship from stock. Heavy Duty Threaded model prices start at $552. Learn more at https://exair.co/91-3hdtlv
