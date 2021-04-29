MONTREAL, Quebec, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Transformer Table launched The Transformer Couch on Kickstarter. The fully transformable couch, which combines beauty, versatility, and comfort, easily transitions into a loveseat, a sectional, a bed, and more. It is available on Kickstarter for the starting price of $1200 USD for two sections. The versatile couch is fast on its way to become a new Kickstarter record-breaker, having exceeded $500K USD in only days.
Transformer Table is known for its award-winning six-in-one Transformer Table. After successfully evolutionizing tables to make them flexible and extendable, they've put their collective brains toward doing the same for couches.
"We invented The Transformer Couch because we noticed that just about everyone hates something about their couch, ranging from it being hard to move, hard to clean, or just boring," said Artem Key, CTO and Director of Marketing & Media at Transformer Couch. "With our couch, you're not stuck with one piece of furniture. You can add and subtract pieces and change the color anytime you want - no more couch hate!"
The Transformer Couch is fully rearrangeable, configurable, versatile, and movable. Customers can buy as many or as few pieces as they would like. Each piece connects easily to another section with simple connecting clips to create formations ranging from loveseats to large sectionals big enough for the whole (extended) family.
Switching up your living room color scheme? No problem. There's no need to commit to just one color. The Transformer Couch offers ten different colors of washable, removable, and exchangeable covers with varying material options. Colors and fabric types are: canary yellow (fabric), cardinal (velour), charcoal (fabric), earthstone (leather), lagoon blue (velour), midnight black (leather), navy blue (fabric), peacock blue (fabric), pearl white (fabric), and timberwolf grey (fabric).
The "couch in a box" ships free worldwide and perhaps best of all, is incredibly easy to put together. Unlike most assemble-yourself furniture which requires a patient team, this couch doesn't ruin relationships. It can be assembled by one person in just a few minutes.
"We're excited to take this step into expanding our offerings from the dining room to the living room," said Key. "In a time when we're all home a lot more, there's now absolutely no reason to get complacent and bored with your living room setup."
This new product is an extension in the company's transformable smart furniture line, and its first foray from the dining space into the living room. It joins a product line including Transformer Table 3.0, Transformer Bench 3.0, The Dining Set 3.0, The Full Dining Set 3.0, and The Coffee Table 3.0.
The Transformer Couch is now available on Kickstarter. Price varies, with backers receiving a deeper discount the more sections they purchase. For more information or to interview Transformer Table personnel, please contact public relations agent Borjana Slipicevic at borjana@properpropaganda.net.
About Transformer Table
Transformer Table is a company based out of Montreal, Quebec, founded five years ago by six friends. The team has a varied background including working in mining engineering, film and video production, financial services, and the armed forces. They launched their first product, The Transformer Table, on Kickstarter in 2017 and surpassed their goal. They've since had five campaigns for their products, appeared on CBC's Dragons' Den, and recently raised $3.2 million USD for their recent campaign for The Transformer Table 3.0, becoming the highest funded crowdfunding project in the furniture category and Canada's top Kickstarter campaign. The company aims to become the IKEA of transformable smart furniture.
