ATLANTA, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transitiv, a platform that drives consistently better decisions in brand networks, has landed a funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners to accelerate its growth.
The revenue-based investment package will enable Transitiv to expand its sales and customer-services teams to support new franchisors and customers. The package also will fund continued product enhancements.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Transitiv works with franchised business, auto dealerships and other brand-network businesses. It collects data from their existing systems like POS, CRM, Loyalty, etc., aggregates it and gives context to franchises performance, then provides prescriptive recommendations to franchisees to optimize the businesses performance.
"The explosive organic growth of Transitiv reflects the successes of the customers who have turned to us as their go-to platform for franchise intelligence and highly targeted, highly effective recommendations that drive business growth," said Christian PIllat, Chief Executive Officer of Transitiv. "Our talented team has created products that help owners of franchised locations and auto dealerships produce more qualified sales leads, lower their customer-acquisition costs, boost their revenues, and optimize their business."
Chris Risey, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Transitiv has developed a significant competitive advantage with its patented technology, deep domain expertise and proven business model.
"Its founders and management team are experienced, successful entrepreneurs," Risey said. "Transitiv is well-positioned to maintain and build its leadership as the leading franchise intelligence technology and marketing automation verticals."
The investment was structured as a revenue-based finance arrangement, meaning no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital. Instead, the growth funding will be repaid through a small portion of Transitiv's future revenue.
About Transitiv
Transitiv drives consistently better decisions for brand networks by unifying, understanding, and activating your data to create powerful recommendations that improve your performance. Transitiv's proprietary FIT Score tracks the pulse of your franchise by aggregating the leading indicators of location performance and business health into a single metric, revealing the health of your franchise locations - and the system as a whole. Learn more at https://transitiv.io.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
Media Contact
Christian Pillat, Transitiv, (770) 824-3745, info@decathloncapital.com
SOURCE Transitiv