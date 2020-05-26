BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will launch a PR campaign showcasing why nobody knows safety and security quite like SISCO CORP. Their broad range of protective products couldn't come at a better time with healthcare facilities, schools and businesses reopening across the country.
"Our publicity will underscore that never has SISCO's leadership in Identity Management Solutions been as welcome and appreciated as it is today during the COVID-19 crisis," said TransMedia Group CEO Adrienne Mazzone.
"SISCO has long been the Cruise industry's leading security provider with its amazing A-Pass® system. Today, SISCO's intelligent security and tracking plays a critical role as businesses reopen and people return to work."
TransMedia will show how SISCO is dedicated to developing leading-edge solutions for credentialing and tracking the general public, all of which are compliant with new legislation.
SISCO Identity Management Solutions offer a variety of features and benefits tailored to meet the specific security needs of each customer and industry segment. SISCO has achieved significant acclaim and position in the security industry and has successfully mastered strategic relations with many industry leaders.
For over 25 years, SISCO's flagship product, A-PASS®, has been the standard in the Marine industry for Identity Management Solutions. After gaining significant experience in Maritime credentialing, FAST-PASS® addressed the need for additional security required by companies to improve guest and employee management and tracking. Today, thousands of SISCO Visitor Management Systems are utilized in hospitals, schools, airports, commercial properties and government buildings throughout the country.
"We are glad to have TransMedia shedding light on our new line of Identity Management Solutions. In response to the recent pandemic, our team has developed several solutions based on the CDC's recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace," said SISCO CEO, Anthony Zagami.
"TransMedia will highlight what has always been our main goal, which is enabling people and businesses to feel secure when using our products."
TransMedia will create opportunities for publications, media interviews and social media engagement presenting SISCO as an ever-expanding company whose products are unparalleled.
"We couldn't be more pleased to represent a company whose products are the leading edge of security and tracking at a time when staying safe is so paramount," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.
For more information on SISCO, follow the link to their website here and Facebook and LinkedIn.
Contact: Dilara Tuncer 941-549-3571; dilara@transmediagroup.com