BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international public relations firm, TransMedia Group, said it will launch a PR campaign to show how effectively the ultraviolet sanitizing system from Plexus Health Science eliminates COVID-19 from any interior space of up to 650 square feet in a few minutes.
"Our highlight publicity will show how the PleXus device uses powerful UV light to quickly kill bacteria and viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.
"The device is already being tested at several major hospitals and we're confident PleXus will be the best and safest protection yet for workers at hospitals, nursing homes, commercial buildings, offices, restaurants, and its residents and retail," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.
PleXus UVC-650 UVGI Machine utilizes Phillips TUV series high output germicidal lamps.
https://www.usa.lighting.philips.com/products/uv-disinfection
PleXus Health Science CEO Dario Gristina said he chose TransMedia for this roll-out campaign as we've seen how effective the PR firm is in launching innovative blockbuster products from the latest solar-powered boats to advanced LED lighting applications.
"We're confident TransMedia will show how safe and effective PleXus UVC-650 is in eradicating COVID-19 quickly and efficiently without any chemical residue," he said.
"Our PR campaign will demonstrate how the power of the sun, the third part of the UV, UV-C is a proven source of solar sanitation and now the state-of-the-art bulbs will harness this unrivaled power to create safe, germ-free environments," said Madden.
TransMedia said it will show how PleXus pairs safety and sanitization with an automatic start timer that ensures you are kept safely distant from the UV light. Also, a motion sensor guarantees no unwanted exposure occurs during the cleaning cycle.
"Built with the safety of the user in mind, the PleXus has a touch-screen display for fast, accurate cleaning, which helps drive efficiency throughout the disinfection process in a few minutes," said Madden.
"We will show how PleXus is an easy-to-use sanitization solution for hospitals, offices, gyms, conference halls, even hotels and cruise ships when its high-intensity UV-C light starts disinfecting immediately," said Madden.
"Our publicity will emphasize that unlike aerosols or other liquid sanitization methods, UV-C is safe to use in any room and on any surface without risk of damage," said Mazzone, who has one in her home.
Media Contact: Dilara Tuncer 941-549-3571; dilara@transmediagroup.com