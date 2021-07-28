NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The transmission electron microscope market is set to grow by USD 287.79 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corp., Nion Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on nanotechnology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Transmission Electron Microscope Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Material Science
- Life Science
- Nanotechnology
- Semiconductor
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the transmission electron microscope market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corp., Nion Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Transmission Electron Microscope Market size
- Transmission Electron Microscope Market trends
- Transmission Electron Microscope Market industry analysis
The development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost and heavy excise duty of transmission electron microscopes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the transmission electron microscope market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist transmission electron microscope market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the transmission electron microscope market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the transmission electron microscope market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transmission electron microscope market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Material science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Life science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantest Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS
- Hirox Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Nikon Corp.
- Nion Co.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
