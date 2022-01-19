Transparency®

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Technologies LLC ("Transparency®"), a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced the top 100 transparent companies in the world, tracked by the Transparency Index™.

The Transparency Index™ uses a scoring methodology to quantify the level of transparency in every single publicly traded company globally, identifying the top 100.

"As the world's largest provider of transparency research, we are thrilled to be able to now define and quantify organizational transparency across every company in any industry," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency®. "Transparency is a catalyst for impact and growth and will transform industries globally."

Congratulations to the top Transparent companies in the world:

HP                                                                       

TERADYNE

PVH                                                                     

GARMIN

STEELCASE                                                       

FIVE9

TRIPADVISOR                                                    

SONOS

AUTOLIV                                                             

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY

TESLA                                                                 

BUCKLE

AEROVIRONMENT                                            

CBOE GLOBAL MARKET

BEST BUY                                                          

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS

CRH                                                                     

DROPBOX

HASBRO                                                             

NUTANI

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS                                   

OMNICELL

SONY GROUP                                                     

ACUSHNET

VF                                                                          

ADYEN

KNOWLES                                                           

AXON ENTERPRISE

MCCORMICK & CO                                             

CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS

NETAPP                                                              

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

SONOCO PRODUCTS                                          

DOCUSIGN

SPECTRUM BRANDS                                             

HIBBETT

BRADY CORPORATION                                          

NETFLIX

CDW                                                                       

NVIDIA

IROBOT                                                                  

STARBUCKS

PEARSON                                                           

AUTODES

APPLE                                                                

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL

CORSAIR GAMING                                              

TPI COMPOSITES

STEVEN MADDEN                                                 

ASML HOLDING

PROTO LABS                                                          

CANADIAN SOLAR

AMAZON.COM                                                          

INTUIT

SPLUNK                                                          

LULULEMON ATHLETICA

MAXLINEAR                                            

CARDLYTICS

RAPID7                                            

ELASTIC

STITCH FIX                                            

CROWDSTRIKE

SYNOPSYS                                            

LEMONADE

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC                                            

NATURA &CO

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP                                            

SNOWFLAKE

ABCAM PLC-SPON                                            

ROBLOX CORP

TELADOC HEALTH                                            

SHOPIFY

ADOBE                                            

DIGITALOCEAN

BRUKER CORP                                            

ROKU

QUALYS                                            

AGORA

2U                                            

UNITY SOFTWARE

WORKDAY                                            

BIO-TECHNE CORP

CAREDX                                            

GLOBANT SA

JD.COM                                             

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD

PAGERDUTY                                            

DATADOG INC

SALESFORCE.COM                                            

GITLAB INC

BEYOND MEAT                                            

ATLASSIAN CORP PLC

DYNATRACE                                            

BILL.COM

TWILIO                                            

CLOUDFLARE

WARBY PARKER                                            

SPROUT SOCIAL

RADWARE                                            

HUBSPOT

To learn more about the Transparency Index™, please visit transparency.global/transparency-index/.

To become a partner, please visit transparency.global/certified-transparent-company/

About Transparency Technologies LLC

Transparency Technologies LLC operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of transparency. The company is engaged in the development, launch and expansion of transparency enabled technologies. The digital platform comprises multiple verticals - research, certifications, financial indexes, education, surveys and rankings. Virtual digital platforms enable corporations and professionals to become certified as transparency adopters and ambassadors. The digital survey technologies are dual factor authenticated trusted surveys enabling employees and consumers to openly voice opinions. The company's proprietary algorithm, neural networks and web scrapers create research platform to quantify organizational transparency. The company's technologies analyze over 58,000 globally publicly traded companies creating a Transparency Funnel™ for performance and impact-based indexes. The indexes identify the Top 100, 75, 50 and 25 transparent publicly traded companies in the world. The Transparency indexes incorporate ESG and Sustainability standards and are licensed to third party asset managers and institutions. The company's technologies and products are applicable to all industries and demographics.

For more information, please visit transparency.global.

Media Contact: 

Tanya Leyderman

(302) 543-2077

327912@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transparency-technologies-llc-announces-the-2022-top-100-most-transparent-companies-in-the-world-301463656.html

