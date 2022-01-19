NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Technologies LLC ("Transparency®"), a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced the top 100 transparent companies in the world, tracked by the Transparency Index™.
The Transparency Index™ uses a scoring methodology to quantify the level of transparency in every single publicly traded company globally, identifying the top 100.
"As the world's largest provider of transparency research, we are thrilled to be able to now define and quantify organizational transparency across every company in any industry," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency®. "Transparency is a catalyst for impact and growth and will transform industries globally."
Congratulations to the top Transparent companies in the world:
HP
TERADYNE
PVH
GARMIN
STEELCASE
FIVE9
TRIPADVISOR
SONOS
AUTOLIV
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
TESLA
BUCKLE
AEROVIRONMENT
CBOE GLOBAL MARKET
BEST BUY
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS
CRH
DROPBOX
HASBRO
NUTANI
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS
OMNICELL
SONY GROUP
ACUSHNET
VF
ADYEN
KNOWLES
AXON ENTERPRISE
MCCORMICK & CO
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS
NETAPP
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
SONOCO PRODUCTS
DOCUSIGN
SPECTRUM BRANDS
HIBBETT
BRADY CORPORATION
NETFLIX
CDW
NVIDIA
IROBOT
STARBUCKS
PEARSON
AUTODES
APPLE
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL
CORSAIR GAMING
TPI COMPOSITES
STEVEN MADDEN
ASML HOLDING
PROTO LABS
CANADIAN SOLAR
INTUIT
SPLUNK
LULULEMON ATHLETICA
MAXLINEAR
CARDLYTICS
RAPID7
ELASTIC
STITCH FIX
CROWDSTRIKE
SYNOPSYS
LEMONADE
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
NATURA &CO
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP
SNOWFLAKE
ABCAM PLC-SPON
ROBLOX CORP
TELADOC HEALTH
SHOPIFY
ADOBE
DIGITALOCEAN
BRUKER CORP
ROKU
QUALYS
AGORA
2U
UNITY SOFTWARE
WORKDAY
BIO-TECHNE CORP
CAREDX
GLOBANT SA
FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD
PAGERDUTY
DATADOG INC
GITLAB INC
BEYOND MEAT
ATLASSIAN CORP PLC
DYNATRACE
TWILIO
CLOUDFLARE
WARBY PARKER
SPROUT SOCIAL
RADWARE
HUBSPOT
About Transparency Technologies LLC
Transparency Technologies LLC operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of transparency. The company is engaged in the development, launch and expansion of transparency enabled technologies. The digital platform comprises multiple verticals - research, certifications, financial indexes, education, surveys and rankings. Virtual digital platforms enable corporations and professionals to become certified as transparency adopters and ambassadors. The digital survey technologies are dual factor authenticated trusted surveys enabling employees and consumers to openly voice opinions. The company's proprietary algorithm, neural networks and web scrapers create research platform to quantify organizational transparency. The company's technologies analyze over 58,000 globally publicly traded companies creating a Transparency Funnel™ for performance and impact-based indexes. The indexes identify the Top 100, 75, 50 and 25 transparent publicly traded companies in the world. The Transparency indexes incorporate ESG and Sustainability standards and are licensed to third party asset managers and institutions. The company's technologies and products are applicable to all industries and demographics.
