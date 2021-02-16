ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies embracing the new remote work model for their customer service agents can rely on Transparent BPO's comprehensive WorkSecure Suite™ to drive uncompromised work-from-home capabilities, ensuring security, compliance, and quality.
With expectations indicating employees will not return to traditional brick and mortar facilities, the WorkSecure Suite addresses the concerns of effectively deploying agents who are working from their homes. From security to stability to timely resolution of threats, WorkSecure ensures agents working outside traditional facilities are just as effective as they would be working in a customer care center.
"Global events forced the business world to adjust they way they operate – particularly where they operate," says Lance Hale, President of Transparent BPO. "Work from home is here stay but your customer experience doesn't have to be compromised."
Transparent BPO developed a comprehensive offering that addresses issues associated with deploying agents from their homes – from security to background noise. The WorkSecure Suite includes:
- SecureDesktop: Using the Citrix elastic deployment model, this product enables employees to pivot between in-office work and a work-from-home model with continuous compliance. Citrix itself is encrypted, so security is inherent in how it operates.
- SecureAuthentication: Our three-factor authentication introduces the employee's PC itself as an authenticating factor to gain access to our Transparent BPO's network.
- SecureVoice: SecureVoice uses artificial intelligence software to pinpoint and remove background noise in real-time, leaving the customer hearing only the clear voice of the agent.
- SecureWatch: Our custom-built SecureWatch is a monitoring solution that verifies physical workspace compliance in real-time.
- SecureMonitor: Internet connection issues can cause a host of problems while WFH employees are assisting customers. SecureMonitor aims to ensure that there is a control in place for the WFH environment's Internet integrity.
"I was impressed with Transparent BPO's WorkSecure Suite of work-from-home products, particularly the background noise eradicator, SecureVoice," says Stephen Loynd of analyst firm, TrendzOwl. "The artificial intelligence filters out background noise, learning over time what kind of noises need to be silenced."
Transparent BPO deploys its WorkSecure Suite for customer care agents working from home in Belize and Philippines.
"Your customer experience doesn't have to suffer because your agents are working from home," says Hale. "The WorkSecure Suite provides direct oversight as if the agent is still in a facility while also protecting data and confidentiality. And ambient sound associated with the home – from barking dogs and doorbells – are instantly eliminated."
Learn how the WorkSecure Suite can improve your customer experience by viewing this video.
About Transparent BPO
Transparent BPO is a premier business process outsourcer (BPO), delivering customer support, acquisition and retention, technical support, and data entry services for small, medium and Fortune 500 companies. Since opening its doors in 2009, Transparent BPO has been recognized as one of the Inc. "5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" for the past six years consecutively by pushing boundaries, ensuring every person's experience is better than before. The company now has employees and offices across Belize, Philippines, and the U.S.
To learn more about Transparent BPO's brick-and-mortar locations and their newly launched but industry-leading work-from-home solution, WorkSecure Suite, visit http://www.transparentbpo.com.
Contact:
Kevin Lightfoot
214-695-1169
kevin.lightfoot@transparentbpo.com
Media Contact
Kevin Lightfoot, Transparent BPO, +1 (214) 695-1169, Kevin.Lightfoot@transparentbpo.com
SOURCE Transparent BPO