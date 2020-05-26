NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Jin Lee, Senior Vice President of Global Production, has joined the CFES Brilliant Pathways Board of Trustees.
Since 1991, CFES Brilliant Pathways has worked with rural and urban schools throughout the US and Ireland to ensure K–12 students from all backgrounds are able to access higher education and elevate their career opportunities. The organization prides itself on mentoring, fostering essential life skills, and building real-world pathways to careers, which are customized for each school served.
Rick Dalton, CFES Brilliant Pathways President, commented, "CFES Brilliant Pathways is thrilled that Jin Lee is joining our board. Jin is a talented leader and wonderful role model for our CFES Scholars. His passion for innovation is contagious and will play an important role in moving CFES into our fourth decade. Further, our partnership with TransPerfect is exemplary, and our collaboration is literally beginning to help build tomorrow's workforce today."
CFES has helped over 100,000 students overcome adversity and succeed in college and the workplace. Innovative partnerships with businesses such as Ernst & Young, Southwest, and now TransPerfect have fueled their ability to customize programs for students. It is through this personalized approach that CFES has yielded impressive results; for example, CFES Scholars graduate high school at a rate of 99% and attend college at a rate of 95%.
"I was very fortunate to have grown up with a great support system that helped me go to college and then find a career that I love," said Jin Lee. "I am thrilled for the unique opportunity I have been given to 'pay it forward' as our company partners with CFES Brilliant Pathways. We are in a position to not only equip today's youth with essential business skills that will prepare them for entering the workforce—but, more importantly, inspire them to achieve their potential in life."
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "CFES provides life-changing opportunities to students, and TransPerfect is proud to support their mission. In Jin Lee, they have gained a board member with great character, strong moral fiber, and hard-earned experience as a global business leader. I have observed Jin's passion for helping others progress in their careers firsthand for over 16 years, and CFES could not have chosen a more inspiring mentor to help today's students grow into tomorrow's workforce."
About CFES Brilliant Pathways
CFES Brilliant Pathways partners with hundreds of colleges, school districts and corporations to provide students with access to college and career possibilities. They offer educators in participating school districts professional development and support. The multi-faceted approach guides students and their families on the path to secondary education and meaningful careers. Over the course of nearly three decades, engagement with CFES Brilliant Pathways activities has been shown to lead to higher educational aspirations and helps students overcome social and financial barriers. To learn more about CFES Brilliant Pathways and how to get involved please visit: https://brilliantpathways.org/donate/.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.