CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TranSharpe Solutions, LLC ("TranSharpe") announced today the formation of its Advisory Board. These advisors will leverage their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the company's leadership team through its continued growth and development as a transportation InsurTech pioneer.
"We are proud to announce this group of proven experienced leaders to advise our company through future phases of growth," said Andy Sharpe, President & Founder of TranSharpe. "Each advisor brings a unique perspective and experience which has already been valuable to our leadership team. Their combined experience in technology, insurance, transportation, and enterprise growth will help us continue to elevate the TranSurTech™, InsurTech for Transportation, experience with new and exciting opportunities."
Timothy Leonard, current owner of multiple trucking companies and a freight broker company has extensive experience in the Transportation & Supply Chain industry including as CTO/EVP for both transportation logistics software company TMW, a Trimble Company as well as supply chain and trucking & logistics companies USXpress, GM, Arnold Transportation. Tim has built enterprise data warehouses for the NSA, and CIA. Military service includes one combat tour awarded the Bronze Star, for services severed.
Tiana Schowe is an accomplished insurance professional. With 20 years of experience, Tiana has served in a variety of roles throughout her career including underwriting, product management, technology, and program management. She is currently a Director at SubroSmart, a subrogation Insurtech. She is a published writer, an internationally syndicated podcast host, and works with professionals as a life and career coach.
Jason Hines is CEO and Co-Founder of Gigasheet a SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform for cybersecurity. Previously he was Chief Revenue Officer at Recorded Future, where he grew ARR (annual recurring revenues) from $0 to $112M, growing sales by over 1300%. Earlier Jason was at Google where he was an early contributor to what is now the Google Cloud Platform business. Before Google, he was at Spotfire, a Business Intelligence data visualization software startup that was acquired by Tibco for $195M.
Ric Garner is a Managing Director with global professional services company NTT DATA currently serving as the leader for the Future Workforce Transformation service. Ric has over 16 years of experience partnering with Fortune 100 leadership teams in the Banking, Insurance, and Capital markets industries to deliver strategic, large-scale transformation programs. His areas of focus include talent strategy, culture transformation, future workforce transition, operational excellence, risk & regulatory compliance, and organizational change management.
About TranSharpe Solutions, LLC
TranSharpe Solutions, LLC is an InsurTech helping transportation, trucking, and commercial auto-focused insurance agencies along with their clients by elevating their technology & vehicle insurance management. This is done by providing specialized easy to use Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions including clients' direct access, automated monthly reports, communication, and a transparent audit trail. TranSharpe is a privately held company. Visit: http://www.transharpe.com for more information.
