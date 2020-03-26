NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York and Tel Aviv based company Dynamic Infrastructure has decided to open free of charge its AI-based technology to enable Departments of Transportation and Private Public Partnerships (PPP) to continue to remotely manage the critical maintenance of bridges and tunnels during the global emergency resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. This will enable engineers and maintenance managers to continue critical tasks remotely when face to face meetings or site visits are difficult or impossible due to the situation.
Dynamic Infrastructure, which provides maintenance managers and operators visual medical files with full analysis of their assets, will open its system and virtual assistive capabilities, free of charge. "A live 3D bridge with the related online visual medical records analysis enables remote discussions and decision making, avoiding unnecessary face-to-face meetings and still provides a power tool for taking the relevant operation and maintenance decisions," said Daniel Granatshtain, Dynamic Infrastructure's CTO. "People are still struggling to find the right way to 'keep the maintenance running' when workplaces and families are under full or partial quarantine. We know that remote access to assets, strong sharing capabilities and a knowledgeable decision support system can make a difference for our customers," added Daniel.
Dynamic Infrastructure harnesses the power of AI to disrupt Operation & Maintenance of critical transportation assets. Founded by industry professionals with decades of operation and maintenance experience for PPPs and DOTs, Dynamic Infrastructure has become an industry leader and key driver of a data revolution in decision-making processes related to bridge and tunnel Operations & Maintenance. Headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Germany and Israel, Dynamic Infrastructure maintains a close relationship with its clients and government institutions.
