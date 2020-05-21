IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, announced today that it has expanded its existing line of NEMA-rated, weatherproof equipment enclosures with the addition of a new series of stainless steel models. These new enclosures are perfect for housing and protecting sensitive equipment in harsh environments.
Transtector's new TESS-series stainless steel enclosures feature rugged 16-gauge, brushed 304 stainless steel construction and are available in 12x10x06 and 14x12x07-inch sizes. These new NEMA-rated enclosures are ideal for use in wireless networks, small cells, utility, industrial and other applications where the need for protecting critical communications equipment is paramount.
"We are proud to offer these new stainless steel enclosures as the latest addition to our growing NEMA enclosure product line. The rugged design and stainless steel finish on these enclosures makes them perfect for use in environments where extreme conditions are found, including wired and wireless networks, industrial, utility and EMI/RF sensitive applications. Keeping critical networks up and running is essential for our customers. To support these requirements, we now offer these robust enclosures," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.
Additional features include:
- NEMA Type 4X / IP66-rated (non-vented units)
- NEMA Type 3R / IP24-rated (vented units)
- Fully gasketed vented lids with filters
- 120V and 240V power with outlets
- Padlock capabilities for additional security
- Integral welded mounting flange
- 316 stainless steel hinges with removable pins
- Heaters, fans and DIN-rail equipment mounting options
Transtector's new TESS-series NEMA enclosures are part of Transtector's comprehensive line of NEMA-rated outdoor product solutions, which include more than 100 powered, non-powered, power-over-Ethernet and other configurations deployed worldwide. These enclosures are in stock and available for same-day shipping, custom modifications are also available.
For more information, visit Transtector.com.
About Transtector Systems:
Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
