EL PASO, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtelco Holding Inc. ("Transtelco"), the leading fiber infrastructure provider of high-capacity, low-latency communication solutions between the U.S and Mexico, announced today its purchase of Miami-based Neutrona Networks International ("Neutrona"), a Software-Defined Network Service Provider that spans Latin America and the Caribbean with an international presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
"We are excited to welcome Neutrona onto the Transtelco platform and into our ecosystem of family-owned companies, whose legacy of operating global businesses stretches back over 100 years," said Transtelco's CEO Miguel Fernandez. "Neutrona's co-founders Luciano Salata and Mateo Ward have built a world-class company whose core values align well with our own."
While Transtelco owns and operates fiber-dense network infrastructure spanning nearly 15,000 miles throughout the U.S. and Mexico, Fernandez added that this acquisition enables the Texas-based company to extend its reach beyond its core network and geography and offer a complete solution throughout the Americas. The acquisition will further enhance its capabilities for its customer base of global clients.
Both Salata and Ward will join Transtelco's executive team and contribute to the combined company.
"Transtelco offers Neutrona a platform that will accelerate the next step of our overall growth strategy and allow us to continue to re-write the rules of telecommunications within Latin America and beyond," says Salata. "We will continue to efficiently solve complex, global connectivity challenges for wholesale and enterprise customers, while gaining access to a unique and expansive fiber network to leverage between the United States and Mexico."
"This transaction delivers substantial financial and operating benefits to our combined companies and provides a winning solution for all of our clients. Transtelco has deep operating experience in our core growth markets, the U.S. and Mexico, and we believe we can further complement their expansion plans beyond their current footprint," said Ward. "We appreciate the outstanding work of the Neutrona team and the ongoing loyalty of our clients and partners. We look forward to a seamless integration with Transtelco over the coming months."
UBS Investment Bank served as the exclusive financial advisor and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP provided legal counsel to Transtelco. Deutsche Bank provided the acquisition financing. Bank Street Group LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Neutrona.
About Transtelco
Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Transtelco is the leading binational fiber infrastructure communication solutions provider between the U.S. and Mexico. It offers Dedicated Internet Access, Long-Haul & Metro Transport, Colocation and Telephony services to global telecom carriers and blue-chip enterprise customers. Transtelco's differentiated bi-national and bi-cultural approach allow it to consistently deliver superior results to customers and exceed expectations. Transtelco delivers its services over its state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure that spans nearly 15,000 miles from Los Angeles to Dallas and Tijuana to Mexico City over a unique network that offers redundancy and protection. For more information, visit transtelco.net.
About Neutrona
Neutrona Networks is a neutral and independent carrier that is re-writing the rules of telecommunications in Latin America by pioneering innovation in customer experience, network intelligence, and process automation. It is the only Latin American network to provide multiple sub-sea cable systems and terrestrial fiber rings monitored and managed with a home-grown SDN solution. Neutrona's market-leading Cloud Connectivity services also add advanced SD-WAN capabilities for ubiquitous and secure access to public and private cloud platforms. For more information, visit neutrona.com.
