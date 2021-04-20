PERRYSBURG, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tranztec, a logistics technology leader, announced today it has closed a Series A funding round led by Tamarind Hill based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2001 by experienced executives in the trucking industry, this first-time investment from outside investors will help Tranztec take advantage of a huge market opportunity and drive future growth.
Right now is the right time, with the right partner", said Toby Miller, Tranztec CEO and Co-Founder. "Our mission is to provide the visibility the supply chain expects in a platform that is accessible to everyone. Tranztec was built on integration. Connecting people to the data that matters most to them. It is our passion, legacy and future. It is this relentless pursuit of connection that drives everything that we do."
Asked about the investment with Tranztec, Tamarind Hill's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Mark Shary said, "The logistics industry is undergoing a digital transformation that will continue to evolve and Tranztec's VIA platform provides connectivity and visibility across the supply chain that includes carriers, brokers/third party logistics providers, shippers and suppliers. Tranztec's user-friendly and easy to deploy platform addresses problems of manual processes, disconnected systems and miscommunications that lead to inefficiencies in the supply chain."
The demand for transparency and visibility in shipping has exploded throughout the supply chain in recent years. While Tranztec's VIA platform addresses many of these demands, additional funding allows an accelerated growth strategy to meet customers' needs at an escalated pace. New capital will provide broader support for leading supply chain partners, transportation management systems and commercial vehicle telematics providers.
Former President and Founder of Pacejet Larry DeLeon, an experienced software executive in the digital supply chain space, is joining Tranztec as Chief Operating Officer to help build on its success.
Further details of the investment have not been disclosed.
