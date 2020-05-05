NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SION, a powerfully-simplified commission tracking and management SaaS solution for travel advisors, today announced its official launch out of beta. SION was developed by a travel advisor to reduce substantial pain felt by all travel advisors: having a decisive overview picture of bookings and open invoices and means to easily track owed commissions. SION's one-of-a-kind integration with GDS global leader Sabre and partnership with Amadeus has brought even more power to the platform in a way that benefits users. To date, SION has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding. Even while in beta, SION caught the travel industry's attention. Its beta solution won a Voyager HQ award, and in 2019 SION was admitted into and has since graduated from the prestigious Virtuoso Travel Incubator program. Today's industry hardship conditions have led SION to launch its platform for free use for any travel advisor who signs up on its website at https://sioncentral.com.
"There has never been a more applicable time for travel advisors to need to collect all their outstanding commissions," said SION CEO and Co-Founder Irving Betesh. "Though we never intended to launch our platform for free, we really wanted to do our part to help."
SION's platform brings efficiency, accountability, and transparency to travel commissions. Its modern user interface and cloud-based platform features include one-click invoicing, category tagging, fully-searchable data, easy filter views by timeframe, by-client and by-supplier reporting downloadable to PDF or CSV formats, and more. To learn more about its robust platform and the company behind it, visit the SION website.
About SION
SION (https://sioncentral.com) is a New York City Metro-based global technology company serving the needs of the travel advisor industry. It exists to make travel advisors' lives easier through its powerfully simple software. SION's first-of-its-kind streamlined interface, advanced features, and game-changing automation eliminates the headache of commission tracking and payment reconciliations experienced by travel advisors the world over. It frequently has been described by users as "revolutionary." SION has won a Voyager HQ Pitch Challenge award, has been featured in Travel Weekly magazine, and has graduated from the prestigious Virtuoso Travel Incubator program. SION is also partnered with such travel heavyweights as Sabre, Amadeus, CCRA, IATA.
Media Contact:
Irving Betesh
239204@email4pr.com
(732) 539-8132