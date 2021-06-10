SINGAPORE and ZURICH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While there is certainly a pent-up desire to start travelling once again there is also, understandably, a lot of uncertainty and anxiety around the resumption of international travel. In-depth research and due diligence are a must but where do you begin?
TravelerBuddy with its new Travel Advice solution provides real-time information on the latest travel protocols for over 200 countries worldwide. Users can browse an interactive world map to quickly and easily check the latest situation with regards to entry, quarantine, Covid tests, vaccinations, face masks and other essential details for their chosen destination or planned trip.
Companies and organizations that are active in the travel arena and would like to enhance their customer service offering can now have exclusive access to this easy-to-use solution. Travel Advice with all its relevant data can be integrated directly into an existing website giving clients the reassurance they need to start planning a trip.
The information provided by the application is compiled and consolidated from official sources, such as government authorities, health and tourism organizations. In addition to the desktop version, the feature will also be part of the multifunctional TravelerBuddy app.
Despite some positive signs that the global pandemic is slowing down, the tourism industry is facing the huge challenge of making travel for either leisure or business purposes appealing once more. TravelerBuddy's Travel Advice solution can take care of one crucial part of that challenge.
****
About TravelerBuddy
TravelerBuddy is the smart all-in-one travel app that anticipates your every travel need. The intuitive, easy-to-use app covers an entire journey from start to finish and includes a host of super useful tools such as Trip Planning, Booking, Travel Advice, Travel Assistant and Expense Assistant. TravelerBuddy is all about taking the hassle out of travel and now more than ever can help travelers stay informed, updated and reassured.
Our Swiss-Singaporean engineered app, developed by travel enthusiasts, techies and marketers, has been attracting individual and corporate users from more than 180 countries. Solutions are available for mobile and web use. For corporate clients' tailor-made applications and web widgets for individual features are all available.
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tzl4rcfEj_g
Access Travel Advice
https://portal.travelerbuddy.com/travel-advice-map
Commercial Solutions with Free Trial
https://www.travelerbuddy.com/travel-advice-overview/
Download media material
https://www.travelerbuddy.com/press
Download the app for free
Media Contact
Juerg Kaufmann, Traveler Buddy Group Pte Ltd, +65 91236688, juerg@travelerbuddy.com
John Kerr, Traveler Buddy Group Pte Ltd, +33 7 89 53 97 99, john@travelerbuddy.com
SOURCE Traveler Buddy Group Pte Ltd