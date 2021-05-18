COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For property managers and hoteliers, effective digital marketing campaigns demand expertise across platforms. The breadth and quality of the services offered by TravelNet Solutions (TNS) has earned it Google Partner status.
Companies that qualify for the Google Partner program must have demonstrated "skill and expertise, met Google ad spend requirements, delivered company agency and client revenue growth, and sustained and grown its client base." Google Partners have proven they can keep up with the platform's constantly evolving ad tools, and that they have used those tools effectively in their own business. In other words, they practice what they preach.
Jay White, Director of Atlas Professional Services, hopes this new designation will put a spotlight on the extensive digital marketing services they offer clients. "Hotels and VR property managers can't be expected to keep up with the ever-changing world of digital marketing. Hospitality is a very human industry, so our Atlas Digital Marketing Agency aims to bridge the gap between the personal and technical aspects of running a successful hospitality company."
During non-peak times, more profitable direct bookings can make the difference between getting by and thriving. Pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns can be an effective way for hospitality companies to reach guests, but showing ROI can be a challenge. Google Partner status opens up new avenues for reporting and analysis, ensuring that PPC campaigns through Google Ads don't turn into money pits.
TravelNet's Atlas digital marketing division marries two critical functions: The latest digital marketing strategies to attract and convert more business; and a booking engine to seal the deal. For more information, visit tnsinc.com/product/atlascommerce/.
About TravelNet Solutions
Celebrating its 21st year serving the hospitality industry, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and Call Center Software as well as a full suite of digital marketing services, booking engine, and high-converting websites. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works and our vision of the future is a world where every hospitality company is able to compete on a level playing field. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit http://www.tnsinc.com.
