Financing Exchange Transactions Will Provide Travelport with $500 Million in New Funding and All Parties with Release of All Related Litigation and Claims Financing Exchange Transactions Will Be Open to All Travelport Lenders on Pro Rata Basis Members of the Ad Hoc Lender Group and Affiliates of the Company's Equity Holders Have Entered into a $500 Million Backstop Agreement to Support the Financing Exchange Transactions Fortifies Travelport's Ability to Continue Investing in Next-Generation Technology, Support Customers and Grow as Travel Continues to Return