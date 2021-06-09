LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelStore, California's largest travel management company, announced its partnership with Tripkicks to provide TravelStore's users with important health and safety insights and alerts about everything from COVID-19 requirements to trip interruptions. By adding Tripkicks, TravelStore clients using the SAP Concur booking tool will be able to provide insights and alerts to travelers about health and safety, trip disruption, destination information, COVID-19, supplier intelligence, and custom messages via the booking tool.
Last year, Tripkicks released Tripkicks Insights, an award-winning product that is growing in popularity, given its unique ability to provide a variety of critical information directly to the traveler when they are looking to book a trip.
TravelStore strives to excel in travel solutions. Through its cost savings, Duty of Care traveler security, detailed reporting, travel data, and customer service, TravelStore works to meet the needs and desires of its clients. This partnership with Tripkicks is the latest way that TravelStore has sought to provide exemplary service.
"Together with Tripkicks, TravelStore's clients will be empowered with the tools to enhance traveler confidence when traveling," TravelStore's Director of Client Services Sonja Fee said. "Our team at TravelStore takes pride in the service that we give our corporate clients."
Colleen Back, who oversees the Tripkicks Partner Program, stated, "We are thrilled to have TravelStore join our Partner Program, allowing them to easily provide our solutions to their clients. Especially as we approach the summer in the U.S., companies are looking for more tools to safely and confidently restart their business travel programs."
TravelStore will make more information about Tripkicks available to its clients over the next several weeks, and any clients interested in adding this to their program immediately should contact their account manager.
About TravelStore
Since 1975, TravelStore, an employee-owned company, has been committed to bringing its clients the best in value and quality travel arrangements. Headquartered in Los Angeles with other offices in California, TravelStore provides corporate travelers high-touch services to facilitate business travel needs, utilizing exclusive negotiated rate programs, custom reporting, dedicated account management, and advanced technology solutions. It is a BCD Travel Affiliate and multiple-time recipient of "The Best Places to Work" by Los Angeles Business Journal and Sacramento Business Journal. Additionally, TravelStore, a member of Signature Travel Network, is passionate about sharing the world's wonders on the leisure travel side through luxury cruises, tours, and custom vacation packages.
About Tripkicks
Tripkicks is a simple add-on for business travel programs that provides actionable insights for trips, guidance on appropriate spend and behavior, and an enhanced traveler experience. Known for its innovative solutions for business travel programs, Tripkicks is on a mission to make business travel better. Enterprise organizations rely upon Tripkicks to take their travel program to the next level by improving policy compliance, reducing travel spend, and enhancing traveler satisfaction. Tripkicks is based out of New York City and serves a client base across the globe.
