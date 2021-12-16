SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traverse Systems today announced a partnership with InterTrade, a solution from mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) that enables businesses to quickly connect to their trading partner communities, easily exchange electronic documents (EDI) and synchronize product information. Through the partnership, Traverse and InterTrade will offer a comprehensive set of solutions that simplify, optimize and improve supply chain management enabling both companies to expand their market reach, reaching new industries.
"We partnered with Traverse Systems because we know our clients need these types of solutions, now more than ever," said Andreanne Simon, President of Supply Chain at mdf commerce. "Through our combined offerings, supply chain professionals gain supply chain-wide visibility and tools that strengthen retailer-vendor relationships and provide opportunities for growth and competitive advantages."
Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, and retailers continue to increase the number of vendors that they work with. In a 2019 survey, 84% of chief supply chain officers cited lack of supply chain visibility as their biggest business challenge. Lack of visibility contributes to inefficiencies that eat into profit and customer satisfaction.
"Facing today's supply chain challenges, companies across industries are looking for solutions that help them increase efficiency and make the most of supplier relationships," said Greg Holder, CEO of Traverse Systems. "Achieving faster speed-to-shelf and edging out the competition are some of the key strategies that will enable businesses to thrive despite trying times. We're pleased to be partnering with InterTrade to bring supply chain professionals a set of solutions that will increase profitability and deliver an ongoing return on investment."
To learn more about Traverse Systems' offerings for supply chain optimization, visit http://www.traversesystems.com.
About Traverse Systems
Traverse Systems is an interdisciplinary team of engineers, operators, and industry experts who work day-in and day-out to build best-in-class enterprise solutions that redefine business partnership management and supply chain success.
Since 2000, we have served some of the world's most respected brands including CVS, Burlington Stores, Michaels, Tractor Supply, Kohl's, and more.
Markets and consumer expectations are changing rapidly, and old operational models are breaking under the pressure. Our job is to mitigate those risks with technology and expertise that optimizes performance and execution.
About mdf commerce inc.
mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.
Media Contact
Heather Stafford, Traverse Systems, 443-848-8617, heather@jones-dilworth.com
SOURCE Traverse Systems