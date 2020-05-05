FAIRHOPE, Ala., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, provider of travel medical insurance, trip cancellation insurance, international student insurance, group insurance, and many other products designed specifically for those traveling, is honored or announce our partnership with travel insurance online comparison site AardvarkCompare.com.
AardvarkCompare brings world-class insurance to customers, so they can travel with confidence. Along with providing consumers with an easy to use website with tons of insurance options to choose from; Aardvark generously donates 10% of their profits to support Aardvark Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.
"We are honored to add Trawick to AardvarkCompare - Travel Insurance Marketplace. Trawick has a world-class reputation for service to its customers wherever they are in the world. Moreover, they are an innovator. The new Trawick Voyager travel insurance policy, which is launched with AardvarkCompare, has industry-leading Cancel for Any Reason and Medical Waiver benefits. Insurance is built on trust, and shared values. We welcome Trawick as part of our family."
Trawick International is based in Fairhope, Alabama, and was founded in 1998. Today we offer a variety of international travel insurance, trip cancellation/interruption, and student insurance plans. We continue to research ground-breaking products and ideas which meet the needs of travelers everywhere. Trawick strives to offer plans that not only meet those needs but exceed the expectations of our clients.
"We are excited to be partnering with AardvarkCompare.com," said Daryl Trawick owner of Trawick International. "Traveling can be impacted by the unexpected, forcing travelers to cancel or interrupt their trips and incur unplanned expenses. Now more than ever travelers have the need for protecting the value of their trip cost along with protecting unexpected costs that can arise while traveling either domestically or internationally. Our plans are designed to protect these expenses that could affect your travels, such as trip cancellations or interruptions, travel delays, medical expenses, evacuations, and more."
Contact: Daryl Trawick, 251-458-1799, dtrawick@trawickinternational.com