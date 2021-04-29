DALLAS, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trax Group - the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) services and solutions - has completed their relocation to a new world headquarters located in Irving, Texas. Trax's new office is conveniently located near DFW airport for easy global access and is aligned with its mandate of continued growth in expertise in the areas of automation, big data, artificial intelligence, and customer success.
"This move is another step in our path to being the most global, best, and largest Transportation Spend Management provider for world class enterprises. Our new world headquarters will help drive further innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets, product lines and services.", said Hamp Wall, Chief Executive Officer at Trax.
The new location is a 19-story building near the Las Colinas Urban Center, the Toyota Music Factory, and the Dallas Rapid Transit's (DART) light rail system. The office location is a LEED certified and Energy Star rated building. Numerous lodging, dining, and social event options are conveniently located near the new office and is a perfect place for Trax to engage with its clients as the concept of business travel begins to open up again.
Trax will continue to operate from its 10 other offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
About Trax Group
Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management services and solutions. We empower organizations with globally complex supply chains to have greater control and visibility in their global transportation costs giving them enterprise-wide efficiency, maturity, and value. A combination of industry-leading cloud-based technology solutions and the industry's most global services position Trax to elevate traditional freight audit for world class enterprises to better control their global transportation costs through Transportation Spend Management.
Today, Trax audits transportation in more than 120 countries, has over 550 employees across the world, maintains technical connections and relationships with over 21,000 carriers, and manages more than $20 Billion in transportation spend annually on behalf of our clients. Trax continues to be the most global freight audit and transportation spend management solution provider in the industry. Trax clients have an average tenure of more than 10 years and represent market leaders in Life Sciences, Technology, Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, and Food & Beverage industries. Enterprises that choose Trax prioritize global execution, possess significant carrier and modal complexity, recognize the need for neutrality, and value spend management maturity.
Media Contact
Greg Tucker, Trax Group, +1 (952) 322-0709, greg.tucker@traxtech.com
SOURCE Trax Group