WINDSOR, Conn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TRC Companies ("TRC"), announced the expansion of its digital capabilities with the acquisition of Quatric, a Montreal, QC and Quincy, MA-based firm that provides engineering services and technology solutions to electric and gas utilities.
"The acquisition of Quatric further strengthens our investment in digital technologies and is part of our broader strategy as we continue our development as a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to our clients." said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC. "In particular, Quatric brings added digital capability to support our clients in the Utility space."
"By integrating Quatric into TRC Digital's already expansive digital solutions offerings, TRC is further able to support clients in areas such as the selection and deployment of SCADA, Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), distribution automation and grid modernization efforts," said Michel Ghanem, President, at Quatric.
The integration of Quatric's expertise in information technologies, operational technologies and distribution network planning with TRC's digital grid will provide TRC clients access to an even more comprehensive offering. This partnership expands TRC's reach in North America and enhances Quatrics' offerings to clients throughout Canada. TRC will embrace Quatric's proven strengths in strategic consulting of enterprise architecture, systems integration, AMI and more.
"TRC and Quatric share the same view and vision for the importance of digital technology and how it will continue to transform our clients and their operations." said Ryan Renner, President of Digital Solutions at TRC. "Our blend of advisory, implementation, and operations support allow us to uniquely provide an 'Owner's Engineer' and "Trusted Advisor" approach, given our combined team is comprised of both digital experts and experienced industry professionals who understand the challenges of our clients."
To learn more about TRC's Digital Solutions for Utilities, visit https://www.trccompanies.com/markets/power-and-utilities/digital-grid-solutions/.
About TRC Companies
Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's nearly 6,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
# # #
Communications Contact:
Dora Rosiclair
SOURCE TRC Companies