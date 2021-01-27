WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TRC Companies ("TRC"), announces the expansion of its advanced energy capabilities with the acquisition of EMI Consulting ("EMI"), a Seattle based firm that consults on the strategic development of clean energy solutions including energy efficiency, demand management, decarbonization and customer engagement.
"By acquiring EMI, TRC expands its value to energy and utility customers as a full-scope strategic consulting, advisory and delivery team fully equipped to support a cleaner energy future," said Chris Vincze, TRC CEO. "This acquisition reinforces our strategic growth objectives and strengthens our well-established ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions for a wide range of advanced energy projects and programs."
Based in Seattle, Washington, and with projects in over 20 states, EMI supports some of the largest utilities and communities in the country, complementing many of TRC's key client relationships.
"Joining TRC gives our clients access to a complete suite of solutions and resources to advance their clean energy goals," said Rob Bordner, President and CEO of EMI Consulting. "The mission and purpose of our work is profoundly important to us and we are excited to have found a home at TRC where they share our commitment to creativity and sustainability."
TRC has a long history of delivering advanced energy services for energy efficiency, demand response and distributed energy resources. The acquisition of EMI brings approximately 30 economists, statisticians and research methodologists to TRC with expertise in evaluation, measurement and verification; data and analytics; market research; and strategic consulting. Together, our teams will continue to empower clients to achieve clean, efficient and resilient energy systems.
"This acquisition is a strong fit for TRC's continued growth," said Ed Myszka, President of TRC's Power Sector. "TRC is uniquely positioned to support our clients with strategy and advisory services, as well as the design and implementation of clean energy solutions. The addition of EMI's expertise further compliments our deep technical and advanced energy skills, and cements our team as a leading, full-service engineering and consulting partner delivering forward-looking solutions for comprehensive energy management."
About TRC Companies
A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
