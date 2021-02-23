WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, a digitally powered and environmentally focused global professional services firm, has announced Nik Krishnamurthy as its Chief Growth Officer. Krishnamurthy will lead TRC's organic growth strategies and execution focusing on strategic planning and delivery of corporate and sector initiatives.
"Nik's commercial experience and leadership, with regard to strategic solutions for an array of client end markets, will prove to be highly valuable in TRC's pursuit of organic growth," said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Krishnamurthy brings extensive expertise in strategic growth, business development, operations management and project delivery across diversified industry sectors, markets, and geographies globally. He joins us from AECOM where he was SVP, Corporate Strategic Growth leading client business expansion programs. Previously, Nik spent much of his career at Jacobs, starting as a mechanical engineer and advancing through the business in project and P&L management into a sales and strategy leadership role. He also spent time at CH2M Hill as SVP, Global Sales leading and implementing client-centric growth initiatives across multiple business lines, practices, and geographies.
"I'm excited to be joining TRC and leading the path for growth," said Krishnamurthy. "With a history of excellence, TRC is positioned perfectly to grow and provide the most comprehensive technology-enabled solutions. I look forward to building on this momentum through strategic planning and growth integrating TRC's company-wide expertise."
Nik received his Bachelor of Engineering from Bangalore University, India, and his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida.
About TRC Companies
A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
