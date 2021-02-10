WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, a global firm leading in consulting, engineering and construction management, welcomes Todd Wager as President of Infrastructure.
"Todd not only brings to TRC extensive experience in infrastructure markets and services but also brings strong technical knowledge and an exceptional commercial skillset," said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC. "I have no doubt that Infrastructure, with Todd at the helm, will continue to strengthen and grow strategically with differentiated services and technologies at above industry levels."
Based in Tampa, Wager will lead the continued growth and development of TRC's Infrastructure sector. Most recently, Wager was at EXP where he held the position of Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to EXP, he spent time at Cardno (ASX:CDD) as Chief Operating Officer and just under 20 years with Parsons in roles of increasing responsibility; from project manager to regional and international business development manager through to EVP and multiple Group President roles
"I look forward to leading TRC's infrastructure sector and contributing to TRC's overall strategic growth," said Wager. "TRC is known in the industry for high caliber talent and project performance. I look forward to expanding the footprint of TRC to a broader set of clients and geographies and addressing current customer business challenges with new technologies and more integrated offerings."
Wager received his B.A. from the University of Illinois at Chicago and his M.A. from Georgetown University. He completed the International Security Program at Stanford University and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Currently, Wager is an active life member of the Council on Foreign Affairs in New York.
