WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snohomish County Public Utility District (Snohomish PUD), the second largest publicly owned utility in Washington state, selected TRC Companies (TRC) to implement, integrate and deliver its meter data management (MDM) on the Siemens EnergyIP® solution as a part of the utility's Connect Up program.
TRC and Siemens worked together to bring Snohomish PUD a strong collaboration of software technology with Siemens EnergyIP MDM, and leading, utility-specific consulting and delivery services with TRC Digital.
Siemens EnergyIP solution automates smart meter data management business processes and is instrumental to the advanced metering infrastructure Snohomish PUD is creating for the customers they serve. The project includes technology and implementation planning, detailed design, software integration, project management and post-implementation managed services.
"We are very excited Snohomish PUD chose EnergyIP MDM," says Rafael Da Silva Ozaki, business unit head of Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. "Globally, utilities have implemented our meter data management technology for more than 20 years – which has allowed them to go beyond meter-to-cash, further their digital transformation, and address sustainability challenges. We look forward to a long-lasting working relationship with TRC and Snohomish PUD."
Headquartered in Everett, Wash., Snohomish PUD serves more than 360,000 electric customers and 22,000 water customers with a service territory that includes all of Snohomish County and Camano Island. The Connect Up program is an infrastructure and technology project that will deploy new metering technology to deliver an array of added benefits for customers, including outage detection, detailed energy usage and flexible billing.
"When choosing companies to work with on our Connect Up program, it is important for us to choose partners who understand the utility industry and our specific needs," said Adam Peretti, AMI Technologies Manager at Snohomish County Public Utility District. "Siemens and TRC are trusted names with quality solutions and services. We felt like they were going to partner with us for the long run to accomplish our goals for advanced metering."
"Our team has deep industry experience in advanced metering and MDM and are able to provide progressive thought leadership and expertise," said Craig Cavanaugh, Chief Operating Officer for digital solutions at TRC. "We knew we could hit the ground running for Snohomish with very little learning curve regarding their needs and the software, so it was just a great fit for all three organizations."
