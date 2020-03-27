NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the pioneer and global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced that they have launched a Treasury Technology Relief Program which will offer free subscriptions during this crisis to a new self-service treasury management tool they have developed. The program is designed to support new treasury clients that have had their manual and physical operations disrupted during the Coronavirus outbreak.
"As the novel Coronavirus has spread across the globe, so has the need for a new way to work," says Anis Rahal, CEO and founder of TreasuryXpress. "Virtually overnight, treasury teams have been thrust into a new reality of working remotely whether they were ready for it or not. Further, businesses across industries are feeling the distress of slashed revenues and financial volatility. As such, cash forecasts are changing as quickly as the virus is spreading and access to liquidity is becoming paramount."
As the current pandemic hastens the adoption of digital technology by businesses, the program intends to provide scalability and rapid, self-service set-up to treasury teams requiring automation. The industry's first self-service treasury management solution will support centralized cash and financial instrument visibility, cash forecasting and positioning, and bank account reconciliations.
The firm has been pioneering the transition from traditional, resource-intensive TMS models to digital, open treasury software since the release of their flagship on-demand TMS in 2015. Powered by sustainable, digital technology, the on-demand TMS model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, short implementation times, digital integrations and open, API-powered bank connectivity.
Rahal concludes, "Empathy and support for our colleagues at this time must take centerstage in our industry. Never has it been more critical for treasury teams to have access to financial data and tools that will help them keep their businesses running. Since our inception, we have continuously worked towards delivering a more open-treasury technology experience to the market. We are proud that our founding vision and approach to innovation allows us to be responsive to our industry's needs during this time."
Treasury teams interested in learning more about TreasuryXpress' COVID-19 Technology Relief Program may contact the firm at hello@treasuryxpress.com.
ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS
At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury – making it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.
Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. And, our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress provides simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.
To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at hello@treasuryxpress.com.
