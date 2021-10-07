ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, a leading source of provider performance insights and analytics, has announced its partnership with Medalogix, a leading data science and machine learning technology company focused on the advancement of patient care. Both organizations serve home health, palliative, and hospice agencies.
Scott Tapp, President and CEO for Trella Health, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Medalogix and feel our missions greatly align for improving post-acute care. With our combined data insights and capabilities we can improve the patient experience and make an impact in healthcare outcomes."
Trella Health and Medalogix are recognized leaders in the post-acute care industry. Both organizations have created data products that improve clinical outcomes, accelerate business growth, and drive operational efficiencies. Medalogix products currently aim to reduce hospitalization, identify patients at risk for mortality, optimize home health utilization, and increase care at the end of life. The partnership will allow Medalogix to leverage Trella's data to visualize how the use of Medalogix products drives better patient outcomes and allow agencies to benchmark their outcomes to national agencies and regional competitors. This level of partnership will align the business development teams with better clinical outcomes.
"We are excited to partner with Trella Health as we advance our commitment to provide high-quality clinical-decision support to improve healthcare," says Elliott Wood, President and CEO of Medalogix. "By working together, we will be able to provide additional insight to our common customers on the impact they are having for patients and their families."
About Trella Health
Trella Health is the leading provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, ACOs, and the post-acute care market. We believe that to achieve smarter growth in today's value-based care economy, who you choose to work with is everything—whether it is your referral sources or your network partners. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed an Innovator under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims and Medicare Advantage data. Combined with our more recent Medicare and Commercial claims, Trella's data sets cover 90% of the 65+ population in the U.S. We analyze and standardize billions of data points from across the continuum of care, and provide the insights our customers need to identify, engage, and manage the best partnerships for their business. For more information visit https://www.trellahealth.com/.
About Medalogix
Founded in 2012 Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The companies five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.
