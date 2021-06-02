ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of provider performance insights and analytics, announced the release of 2020 Medicare Advantage and Commercial claims data to their solutions, giving their customers access to claims data from 90% of all covered lives in the U.S. for people aged 65 and up. This advanced data offering will provide additional payer transparency into the market for Trella customers to allow them to have greater visibility of market trends.
"Nationally, Medicare Advantage penetration is at an all-time high, reaching 46% as of March 2021," stated Michael Neuman, MPH, Trella's VP of Data Science & Engineering. "As this trend continues, Trella felt it was critical that we provide an additional layer of transparency to our customers, including up-to-date Medicare Advantage and Commercial claims data. This data will provide our customers full visibility into their market, including payer mix and referral patterns, to allow them to make more strategic business decisions for the ongoing growth and success of their business."
Medicare Advantage enrollees have grown by an average of 8.3% year-over-year for the last five years, and between 2019 and 2020 alone, MA enrollees increased by 9.5%. Conversely, traditional Medicare FFS enrollment has decreased by an average of 1.1% over the last five years, up to 2.5% between 2019 and 2020. As of March 2021, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Rhode Island, and Alabama have more than 50% MA penetration.
Randy Rusche, Division Vice President of Sales for Brookdale Healthcare Services and Trella Health customer stated, "Waiting on the latest update from Trella with the claims data for Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and private payers feels like Christmas Eve around here. We know that knowledge is power, and insight equals speed to lead and is key to winning in the hyper-competitive marketplace. Trella is our most exciting "present" to open as this gift empowers our teams with critical information and allows for the opportunity to win the day."
Trella customers received the updated Medicare Advantage and Commercial data, at no additional cost, in their Marketscape solution last week. Trella's team of data scientists analyzes the data for its customers and presents it to them as actionable, easily digestible, insights. For post-acute and value-based organizations, the recent and complete MA and commercial data will allow improved strategic and business development decisions for Trella Health customers.
Trella Health is the leading provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, ACOs, and the post-acute care market. We believe that to achieve smarter growth in today's value-based care economy, who you choose to work with is everything—whether it's your referral sources or your network partners. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed an Innovator under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims and Medicare Advantage data. Combined with our more recent Medicare and Commercial claims, Trella's data sets cover 90% of the 65+ population in the U.S. We analyze and standardize billions of data points from across the continuum of care, and provide the insights our customers need to identify, engage, and manage the best partnerships for their business.
