DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Trend Micro co-founder and CEO Eva Chen to its 2020 list of Top 100 Executives.
The prestigious annual listing honors the tech visionaries who drive and disrupt the IT channel and wider technology industry. It identifies executives who have "demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovative ideas" in the midst of a fast-changing market, who hold roles at the head of some of the world's most successful technology companies.
Eva Chen's vision and leadership has cemented Trend Micro's position as the global leader in cloud security. Over the past twelve months, the company has launched Trend Micro Cloud OneTM, its unified cloud security platform designed to meet the needs of modern global organizations as they transform their data centers in to the cloud with protection across cloud workloads, containers, cloud file and object storage, serverless and applications, and cloud network environments. The industry-leading platform also features cloud security posture management, following the acquisition of leading provider Cloud Conformity, with capabilities designed to tackle a primary cloud security challenge today: misconfiguration.
These efforts have helped Trend Micro maintain its overwhelming lead in the hybrid cloud security market, with a market share three times the size of the number two player, according to IDC1.
"I'd like to accept this recognition on behalf of all the employees who make this company the innovative, customer-focused success story it is today, alongside our partners, who are critical to our growth. I'm both humbled and proud to be the founder and leader but I will share this recognition with all our Trend Micro employees," said Eva Chen, Trend Micro CEO and co-founder. "It's more important than ever in these uncertain and troubling times, when equality is still for a struggle for so many, that business leaders stand up as champions of diversity. That's why I'll continue to use my position as CEO to push for the changes needed to make the world a more equitable and tolerant place."
During her time at Trend Micro, Eva has continually emphasized the company's values, and desire to be a responsible global corporate citizen, through a wide range of philanthropic work and a top-down commitment to providing a safe, empathetic and respectful environment for all employees.
Eva Chen is passionate about seeking greater diversity in the IT industry, through initiatives like Close the Gap™, which engages more women and gender-diverse talent and finds them opportunities to advance their careers in technology.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.
1 Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2019, IDC, doc #US46398420, June 2020)