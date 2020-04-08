TORRANCE, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, adds two new Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switches to its existing, robust line of rugged industrial networking solutions. These industrial front access switches are designed to provide high-speed network connections for smaller installation spaces that are unable to be fitted with a traditional rackmount or DIN-Rail network switch.
The new Industrial Front Access Switches include the 10-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switch (TI-PG102F) and the 6-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switch (TI-PG62F). All TRENDnet industrial switches feature a hardened IP30 rated metal housing, and are resistant to high degrees of vibration and shock. They are designed for rugged environments such as automation networks, IP surveillance systems, and IoT applications.
"Every networking environment is different, and some are unable to accommodate a full-sized rackmount switch, or even have the space to allow for a DIN-Rail switch," said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. "Our flat network switches are extremely compact, and feature front access ports and power interfaces to make installation easier, especially in limited spaces."
These industrial front access network switches are rated to operate in both high heat and extreme lows: -40° – 75° C (-40° – 167° F). Multiple redundant power inputs on the industrial switches support overload current protection; input power failure will trigger an output alarm relay to allow for quick action and reduce total network downtime. Support for PoE+ technology allows data and power to both be sent over a single cable reducing overall infrastructure costs and time spent on setup. These industrial front access switches conveniently include a DIN-Rail bracket and a magnetic wall mount kit for installation flexibility.
The 10-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switch and the 6-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switch are scheduled to arrive in mid-May. TRENDnet's new Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switches will be available online on the TRENDnet store, and through our distribution and retail partners.
10-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switch, TI-PG102F
- 8 x Gigabit PoE+ ports
- 2 x Gigabit SFP slots
- 240W PoE power budget
- 20Gbps switching capacity
- Forwarding rate: 14.88Mpps (64-byte packet size)
- Supports jumbo frames up to 10KB
- Power supply sold separately (TI-S24048, TI-S48048, or 48VDC3000)
- Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TI-PG102F
- MSRP: USD $419.99
6-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Wall-Mounted Front Access Switch, TI-PG62F
- 4 x Gigabit PoE+ ports
- 2 x Gigabit SFP slots
- 120W PoE power budget
- 12Gbps switching capacity
- Forwarding rate: 8.9Mpps (64-byte packet size)
- Supports jumbo frames up to 10KB
- Power supply sold separately (TI-S12048, TI-S24048, or 48VDC3000)
- Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TI-PG62F
- MSRP: USD $279.99
