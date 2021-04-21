SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrendSource OnSite Inspections, a compliance firm based in San Diego, California, has launched a new digital ordering portal for its two signature products: OnSite Inspections for Consumer Reporting and Remote I-9 Verification services. These on demand compliance services streamline the ordering process, allowing businesses to schedule either virtual or physical OnSite Inspections as well as Remote I-9 Verifications with just a few clicks of the mouse.
"We really wanted to find ways to make compliance management easier for our clients," said Mansi Raja, TrendSource OnSite Inspection's Director of Strategic Accounts.
By creating a user profile for OnSite Inspections or Remote I-9 Verification, users can quickly select the type of Inspection or Verification they need, assign a point of contact, monitor the order's progress, and see its results in the new online portal.
Essentially, this digital ordering platform allows companies to tap into TrendSource's nationwide network of experienced Inspectors and Field Agents to execute Inspections or I-9 Verifications on demand. This army of Independent Contractors will reach out directly to the point of contact after an Inspection or Verification is purchased online. Whether clients are looking to book just one site visit or a whole set of them, TrendSource OnSite Inspection's digital ordering platform will quickly accommodate them.
"Convenience and efficiency are extremely important in the compliance industry, and digital, on demand ordering is an essential building block for streamlined compliance operations," noted TrendSource CEO Victoria Hyzer.
"Companies looking for one-stop, hassle-free ordering should be thrilled about this new ordering system," Hyzer continued. "We believe this will set a new industry standard."
