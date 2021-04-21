NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... North central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bally, or 14 miles southwest of Allentown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Lansdale, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Wilson, Souderton, Hellertown, Chalfont, Hatfield, East Greenville, Topton, Schwenksville, Bally, Bechtelsville, Green Lane and Glendon. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 30 and 58. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH