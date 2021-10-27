NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, and Commercial Real Estate Direct, a publication that brings high-end news and information to CRE professionals, released the first edition of the Quarterly Data Review (QDR), a recap of the activity in the CRE finance markets in Q3 2021. Access the QDR here: https://www.trepp.com/q3-2021-quarterly-data-review.
Featuring data and analysis from researchers at the two commercial real estate information companies, the Quarterly Data Review is a magazine built with the idea of incorporating all quarterly market data in one place.
"We've encapsulated a variety of useful data from the last three quarters of the year in one place, making it easy for industry professionals to see how quickly markets have recovered, and hopefully help them identify market opportunities," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of Commercial Real Estate Direct.
The report provides insight into how some of the hardest-hit property sectors have performed in Q3 2021, the latest CMBS delinquency and special servicing volumes, a look at bank CRE loan delinquencies, life insurance commercial mortgage returns, and more. Readers will also have access to some of the findings and key takeaways from Trepp's CRE Sentiment Survey.
