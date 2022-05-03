Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct released the second edition of the Quarterly Data Review (QDR), a recap of the activity in the commercial real estate finance and CMBS markets in Q1 2022.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, and Commercial Real Estate Direct, a publication that brings high-end news and information to CRE professionals, released the second edition of the Quarterly Data Review (QDR), a recap of the activity in the CRE finance markets in Q1 2022. Access the QDR here: https://www.trepp.com/q1-2022-quarterly-data-review
Featuring data and analysis from researchers at the two commercial real estate information companies, the Quarterly Data Review is a magazine built with the idea of incorporating all quarterly market data in one place.
"We put together our knowledge and analysis from Q1 2022 to highlight post-COVID recovery of property types, the new changing economic landscape of interest rates and inflation, and CMBS spread performance in this release," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "We believe this issue will enable professionals to pick up on key identifiers in the market to ultimately make smarter decisions."
The report provides insight into how spread widening in the CMBS market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been far more subdued than the widening following other crises, and what to expect from rising interest rates on commercial real estate. The issue also covers CMBS delinquency and special servicing volumes, CRE loan delinquencies, and more.
